Amazon (AMZN Stock) shares have risen 80% of the time over the following month [Video]

After Amazon’s second-quarter earnings were announced, the stock fell around 9% after the company missed on Wall Street’s expectations. However, one of Amazon’s weapons is their Amazon Web Services (AWS). This is a way of bringing Amazon’s expertise in operating a massive computer infrastructure to market. AWS revenue has been growing faster recently, so will that help Amazon move higher in line with its strong seasonal pattern?

Over the last 15 years, Amazon has risen 80.00% of the time between August 18 and September 19 with an average return of +6.15%. The largest gain was in 2011 with a 32.42% gain. The largest loss was in 2020 with a -10.63% loss.

Major Trade Risks: Any faster rise in US rates and early tapering news could send Amazon shares lower.

