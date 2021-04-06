Amazon (AMZN Stock) rallies above a downside resistance line

Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been in a rally mode since last Wednesday, breaking above the downside resistance line drawn from the high of February 2nd. At the same time the stock is trading above a newly formed upside line taken from the low of March 5th. All these technical signs paint a positive short-term picture, in our view.

At the time of writing, the price is testing the 3235 barrier, which is marked as a resistance by the inside swing low of February 12th. If investors are willing to push the action past that zone, we may see them aiming for the high of February 18th, at 3337. However, given the latest rally, we could see a small setback before the next leg north, perhaps for the share to test the 3164 support barrier.

Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that RSI runs above its 70 line, but has started to show signs of topping, while the MACD lies above both its zero and trigger lines. Both indicators detect strong upside speed, but the fact that the RSI has started to top, adds more credence to our view that a pullback may be in the works.

However, in order to abandon the bullish case, we would like to see Amazon falling below the 3012 support zone, marked near the low of March 19th, and slightly above the low of March 26th. This will take the price below both the aforementioned diagonal lines, and may initially pave the way towards the low of March 8th, at 2950. Another dip, below 2950 may carry more bearish implications, perhaps setting stage for the low of March 5th, at 2880.

