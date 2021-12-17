Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Tesla, Facebook, Square, Microsoft & JPM Elliott Wave analysis [Video]

Tesla (TSLA) Amazon (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Alphabet (GOOGL) Facebook (FB) Meta Platforms (META) Microsoft (MSFT) & JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Day Trading Strategies:
00:00 Amazon Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
05:06 Alphabet Elliott Wave Technical Analysis,
07:02 Apple Elliott Wave Technical Analysis,
11:41 Square SQ Elliott Wave Technical Analysis,
14:50 Facebook Meta Platforms (META) Elliott Wave Technical Analysis,
21:46 Tesla Elliott Wave Technical Analysis,
27:13 Microsoft Elliott Wave Technical Analysis,
13:20 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Elliott Wave Analysis,
36:15 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis,
US Stocks Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL, Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Facebook FB, Meta Platforms META, Tesla TSLA. Elliott Wave Analysis counts below,
Stocks analysis overview: Risk On for Short Trading,
US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis: Please Note that these wave count may change as in the video:
Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave Wave (4).
Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave Wave (4).
Apple AAPL Elliott Wave (4).
Microsoft MSFT Elliott Wave (4).
Square SQ Elliott Wave (4).
Facebook FB Metaverse Elliott Wave (4).
Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave (4).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
