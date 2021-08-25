Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Square, Facebook & Tesla technical analysis Elliott Wave [Video]

NEWS | | By Peter Mathers

US Stocks Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOG, Apple AAPL, Square SQ, Facebook FB, Tesla TSLA. Technical  Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast and Trading.

US Stocks Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast overview:
On the intraday basis from the last low stocks continue to push higher and will continue to climb higher as the Elliott Wave Impulse structure is incompleted.

Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:
Amazon AMZN  Elliott Wave (a) of b) of A of (4).
Alphabet GOOGL  Elliott Wave (iii) of v) of 5 of (3).
Apple AAPL  Elliott Wave v) of 5 of (3).
Square SQ  Elliott Wave Tracking two counts.
Facebook FB  Elliott Wave (v) of v) of 5 of (3).
Tesla TSLA  Elliott Wave (v) of c) of B of (4).

As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.

Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.

The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.

