Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Price and Forecast: Earnings a hit as ad revenue soars

Alphabet's earnings smashed it after the close on Tuesday.

Google earnings show a big beat on the top and bottom lines.

Now the market is ready to recover with Facebook next up.

Alphabet (GOOGL) released earnings after the close on Tuesday that came in well ahead of expectations. Shares in the parent of Google rallied hard in the aftermarket, and this trend has continued into the early hours on Wednesday morning. At the time of writing, Google stock is up 11% in Wednesday’s premarket session. Big tech is beginning to deliver on earnings, and this will help stabilize recent losses and whet risk appetites. Expect to see more gains for the main indices, especially the NASDAQ.

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock News

Google posted earnings per share of $30.69, which smashed the $27.48 estimate. Revenue hit $75.33 billion, also well ahead of estimates for $72.13 billion. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stock split, which thankfully will make it easier for the likes of you and me to buy one share instead of fractionals or using leverage. Currently, one share is trading just over $3,000, so this would be near $150 under the new spilt. A more palatable price for investors, both retail and institutional.

Advertising revenue was as ever the main driver here with revenue from ad sales and search hitting $61.2 billion, a massive increase from $46.2 billion in the previous quarter.

CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the cloud business on the conference call after earnings. Revenue from Google Cloud was up 45% from a year ago. This is not surprising given the cloud earnings we have seen already from other tech companies. We also see a strong read across for Amazon Web Services here.

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Forecast

The signals were all there for this latest move, and now all-time highs are likely in the regular session. Google has lost its 200-day moving average but regained it on Monday and saw further gains to hold above it on Tuesday. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) had also given us a bullish crossover and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) had finally woken up and gone back above 50. We needed earnings to be the catalyst, and they have delivered. Now all-time highs at $3,019 are already broken during the premarket and that becomes the first support.

Alphabet (GOOGL) chart, daily