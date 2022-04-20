- AlloVir stock is surging as the FDA grants designation for one of its treatments.
- ALVR stock spiked nearly 40% in early trading on Wednesday.
- ALVR also finds itself on top of the social media chat charts.
AlloVir (ALVR) is a cell therapy development company that conducts late-stage clinical development of T Cell therapies to treat certain viruses. The company focuses on restoring natural immunity in those patients whose immune systems are compromised by T cell deficiencies. The company has a limited following from the Wall Street analyst community, but those that do are strongly bullish. Five analysts currently have an average Buy rating on ALVR stock with a $37.50 price target. At the time of writing, ALVR stock is trading at $7.54, up 39%.
AlloVir Stock News: Why is ALVR stock up today?
As is the nature of pharma stocks, news moves them dramatically. This is a small market cap pharma company, and the news today is that the US FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to AlloVir's posoleucel treatment. Posoleucel is a multi-virus specific T-Cell treatment that will target the herpes virus 6, Epstein Barr, JC virus and BK viruses among others. The FDA has granted previous Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designations against other viruses, and this is actually the third RMAT designation that AlloVir has received for posoleucel from the FDA. The company also says the European Medicines Agency has granted posoleucel Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation for the treatment of ADV, BKV, CMV, EBV and HHV-6 viruses.
“The receipt of three RMAT designations for a single therapy is unprecedented. Posoleucel’s three RMAT designations reflect the strength of AlloVir’s multi-virus platform and its potential both to deliver an important treatment option for immunocompromised patients who currently have none, and to transform the management of allo-HCT patients with a multi-virus prevention approach,” said Ercem Atillasoy, M.D., chief regulatory & safety officer for AlloVir.
The last set of results on February 10 showed earnings per share (EPS) missing estimates with a loss of $2.74.
AlloVir Stock Forecast: Where next for ALVR stock?
Clearly, pharma stocks are volatile with drug approvals resulting in spikes and surges in volume. Currently, the stock is up nearly 40% on Wednesday as investors react positively to the news. However, there is a large element of momentum at play here, so short-term traders need to take care. When the momentum begins to slow, look to exit. If ALVR trades below the opening price, this is a sign of weakening momentum. Or if the close is well lower than the intraday high, resulting in a bearish inverted hammer candle, it is also time to cut and run. Watch the stock performance across social media – when mentions dry up there is a good chance the price will too.
For those with a longer-term view and not just trading the momentum, look for a break of resistance at $9.34. Above this volume begins to lessen. That is the last significant high in the long-term downtrend, so it is important to break. Otherwise, the downtrend remains the strongest force, and this spike high will be followed by a retracement.
ALVR stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
