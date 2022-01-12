Alibaba Stock News: BABA shares jump 3.5% in Wednesday premarket

- Alibaba up near $137 in premarket.
- BABA stock rose 3% on Tuesday after positive Fed pronouncement.
- Alibaba was maintained at Overweight by Barclays.
Alibaba (BABA) shares are riding higher in Wednesday's premarket after experiencing another sign of confidence from the market on Tuesday. BABA stock rose 3% on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a Senate committee that the central bank was taking the inflation situation seriously. BABA stock is again up 3.5% just under $137 in Wednesday's premarket.
Alibaba Stock News: BABA still has supporters
Barclays reitierated its Overweight rating on BABA shares on Wednesday. Despite Alibaba floundering for the past year since the Chinese Communist Party began its mega-tech crackdown, analysts have mostly kept their price targets above $200. The average Wall Street price target is at $207.42, about 57% above Tuesday's close.
The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy fund recently defended its investment in BABA in its Q3 2021 investor letter. "We believe Alibaba is moving past major regulatory risks. The stock now trades at a substantial valuation discount relative to its growth potential. We continue to view Alibaba as a durable business with the potential for sustained revenue and profit growth and the scale to weather periods of disruption due to its size, balance sheet and importance to the Chinese economy."
BABA key statistics
|Market Cap
|$365 billion
|Price/Earnings
|18
|Price/Sales
|3
|Price/Book
|2
|Enterprise Value
|$289 billion
|Operating Margin
|13%
|Profit Margin
|
15%
|52-week high
|$274.29
|52-week low
|$108.70
|Short Interest
|2%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy, $207.42
Alibaba Stock Forecast: BABA needs to break $148.50
BABA shares put in a much talked about double bottom around $110, first on December 3, then on December 29. The second effort was slightly above its earlier counterpart, so some observers deny the double bottom as fact.
We at FXStreet take it seriously and think that this pattern in conjunction with the relatively bouyant nature of the stock in the new year foretells a continued updraft. The first target will be the high from the gap down on November 18 at $148.50. If BABA can retake this hill, then there is ample opportunity for shares to traverse the low volume region to close the gap from November 17 at $161.14.
This type of move up would require some volume, but traders will notice that the 9-day moving average crossed above the 21-day moving average on January 10 and that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been steadily moving higher since December 3.
BABA 1-day chart
The author owns shares in Alibaba.
Apple stock rebounds on Tuesday as Powell reassures markets. March rate hike now very much in the cards, but stocks shrug it off. AAPL still has a bullish double bottom formation in play.