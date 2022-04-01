Alibaba stock is up 7.5% in Friday premarket.

BABA shares were nearing $110, a significant price level.

Chinese regulators have decided to give US regulators access to audits.

Alibaba stock (BABA) ploughed ahead by 7.5% in sight of $117 in Friday's premarket after Chinese regulators said they were open to allowing US regulators to view audit material on Chinese stocks listed in the US. This is a major breakthrough. This issue over audits until now had been giving uncertainty to Chinese equities due to worries that US regulators would delist certain Chinese stocks that were not in complaince with listing requirements for audits.

Alibaba Stock News: Anxiety reduction

An article in Bloomberg is making the rounds early on Friday that Chinese regulators are already preparing to give US regulators at the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) access to detailed audits of Chinese companies. This has been a sticking point for years as China had said audits could not physically leave China or be shown to foreign regulators. It is hard to embellish how important this is to the overall value of Chinese stocks listed overseas.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission is working on preparing a framework to allow US-listed Chinese companies the ability to hand over audits. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act makes it mandatory that foreign companies that make it impossible for US regulators to audit it for three years in a row face the possibility of being delisted. Just this week Baidu was added to the list of companies in breach of auditing requirements.

On March 22, Alibaba executives raised the company's share buyback program to $25 billion for this year. This was a $10 billion increase and places BABA in league with the biggest buyback proponents in the world such as Apple (AAPL).

BABA key statistics

Market Cap $304 billion Price/Earnings 13 Price/Sales 2 Price/Book 2 Enterprise Value $274 billion Operating Margin 11% Profit Margin 8% 52-week high $245.69 52-week low $73.28 Short Interest 2% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Buy, $186.31

Alibaba Stock Forecast: BABA move toward $117 significant

Now that BABA has moved away from the dangerous $110 level, bulls must pull a true win out of the hat. It is not enough to hold to a high-single digit gain. BABA stock must conquer $120 near where the descending top trend line sits. Ahead of there is the recent range high at $124.09 and then the resistance at $128 from February.

On the downside, support is retained at $110, $100 and $73.30.

BABA 1-day chart

The author owns shares in Alibaba.