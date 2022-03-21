Alibaba Stock Forecast: Can BABA close above $109.76 this week?

Alibaba stock rose 7.9% to $108.30 on March 18.

BABA rose 41% the week of March 14 to 18.

Chinese leadership is now seen as supportive once more of China tech.

What a week it was. Shares of Alibaba (BABA) soared 41% higher last week after an important Chinese government agency said the government would begin supporting capital markets, including foreign-listed shares. This statement signaled to many that the bombardment of regulatory scrutiny that has hampered Chinese tech since November 2020 has now come to an end. BABA stock is down 5.6% to $102.20 in Monday's premarket.

Alibaba Stock News: State support remains the focus

A meeting of Chinese economic officials finished in the middle of last week with a raft of new policy proposals. For one, the government said it would work with the US to support Chinese equities listed there, including by dealing with US regulations regarding making audits public. The US's Public Company Accountability Oversight Board still requires access to financial audits, which is at odds with Chinese law, but Chinese regulators sounded optimistic on this dispute. Additionally, China said it would push insurance companies to invest more heavily in the stock market and also introduce policies to shore up the country's beleaguered real estate industry.

The last bit about encouraging insurance companies is key for the market, because it was already reported in February that Chinese state institutions were supporting the downtrodden market by buying up shares. This might have continued last week as the rally on Wednesday and Thursday on the Hang Seng was the biggest two-day surge since 1998.

Last Tuesday, March 15, China reported much better retail sales than expected. They grew 6.7% YoY in February compared with consensus of 3%. Until then investors had been worried that China was in danger of falling into a recession, especially with last week's new announcements of lockdowns related to covid in Shenzen, Shanghai and Dongguan. Industrial production had also risen by 7.5% YoY in February, nearly double the expected 3.9%.

More rumors emerged last week that both Alibaba and Tencent (TCEHY) were cutting thousands of jobs. It is hard to be certain about the figures concerned because mass layoffs are a rarity in China. Employees are normally let go steadily day by day in small numbers. What is certain is that employees have been released from contracts at food delivery service Ele.me and restaurant review site Koubei – smaller ancillary units that were losing money. Investors more focused on Alibaba turning around its earnings profile, which has experienced a serious pullback in the most recent quarter, may be excited by the jobs cuts.

BABA key statistics

Market Cap $291 billion Price/Earnings 13 Price/Sales 2 Price/Book 2 Enterprise Value $262 billion Operating Margin 11% Profit Margin 8% 52-week high $245.69 52-week low $73.28 Short Interest 2% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Buy, $186.31

Alibaba Stock Forecast: Can the turnaround continue?

Alibaba stock has surprised even its most vocal supporters with the speed of last week's turnaround. Can the reversal continue though?

As FXStreet has been writing for weeks, the truth comes at $109.76. This level has relevance stemming from acting as resistance in 2016 and support over the past three months. Regaining $109.76 will BABA back in bull mode. At the moment, despite the +40% rally last week, by closing below here at $108.30 on Friday, BABA stock remains neutral. BABA did break above here briefly on Friday to touch the high $111s, so it is clear that the market is at least considering even more buying. The only thing last week signaled though is that the bottom is likely in at $73.30.

Above $109.76, bulls will aim for $130, long-term support and resistance and then the last range high at $138.63.

BABA 1-day chart

The author owns shares in Alibaba.