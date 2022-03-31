Alibaba stock lost 1.6% in Hong Kong on Thursday.

BABA shares are nearing $110, a significant price level.

Below $110 BABA returns to a bearish trend.

Alibaba stock (BABA) is down more than 4% on Thursday, but the ecommerce behemoth has not dropped below $110.52 as of the late morning trade. $110 is a key support level. Below here, BABA will once again lose its bullish price action trajectory of recent weeks. The stock lost a lesser 1.6% in Hong Kong on Thursday.

Alibaba Stock News: Time to use buyback firepower

Now would be a great time for management to begin buying up Alibaba's shares (hint! hint!). On March 22, Alibaba executives announced raising the company's share buyback program from $15 billion to $25 billion for this year. BABA shares rallied nearly 20% in the subsequent two sessions, but profit-taking was strong enough that BABA has found $120 to be resistance and is now moping around just above $110.

Much of the uncertainty among traders was spurred on by The Wall Street Jounal's article several days ago concerning Alibaba's largest outside shareholder, SoftBank, considering reducing its nearly 25% stake. Obviously, any share dump at this point would put BABA back in bear mode. The Journal article said that some SoftBank executives worry that BABA's low share price is stopping SoftBank from being more aggressive toward taking on debt and making new investments. SoftBank has an internal rule that debt cannot exceed 25% of assets, and BABA's drooping share price over the past year and a half has stifled management's options.

Alibaba's 18% ownership of EV joint venture IM Motors has begun bearing fruit. IM Motors' first mass-produced model – the L7 – went on sale on Tuesday. IM Motors is majority-owned by state carmaker SAIC. The L7 luxury model retails for nearly $65,000, making it much more expensive than a number of other EV models in the world's largest car market, but that may be the point. Management has said unequivocally that they are directly in competition with Tesla (TSLA). Considering that, the L7 is priced above $20,000 cheaper than Tesla's luxury Model S.

BABA key statistics

Market Cap $304 billion Price/Earnings 13 Price/Sales 2 Price/Book 2 Enterprise Value $274 billion Operating Margin 11% Profit Margin 8% 52-week high $245.69 52-week low $73.28 Short Interest 2% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Buy, $186.31

Alibaba Stock Forecast: BABA treading water above $110

In the recent boom caused by the share buyback announcement, BABA flamed out at $124.09. That is now the target to beat, but first Alibaba stock must stay above $110. It briefly dropped to $109.42 on March 25 but bounced off there and closed back above $110. $110 is the last bastion of neutrality for BABA shares. Below here, the stock is back in a bearish trend, and below $100 it is back to capitulation mode.

A descending top trend line that began on October 27, 2020, still hovers above at $120. Breaking through this level will see BABA shares launch upward to resistance at $128. That level came into the fold in February. After $128, the January 12 range high at $138.63 looms larger than ever.

BABA 1-day chart

The author owns shares in Alibaba.