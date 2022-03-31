- Alibaba stock lost 1.6% in Hong Kong on Thursday.
- BABA shares are nearing $110, a significant price level.
- Below $110 BABA returns to a bearish trend.
Alibaba stock (BABA) is down more than 4% on Thursday, but the ecommerce behemoth has not dropped below $110.52 as of the late morning trade. $110 is a key support level. Below here, BABA will once again lose its bullish price action trajectory of recent weeks. The stock lost a lesser 1.6% in Hong Kong on Thursday.
Alibaba Stock News: Time to use buyback firepower
Now would be a great time for management to begin buying up Alibaba's shares (hint! hint!). On March 22, Alibaba executives announced raising the company's share buyback program from $15 billion to $25 billion for this year. BABA shares rallied nearly 20% in the subsequent two sessions, but profit-taking was strong enough that BABA has found $120 to be resistance and is now moping around just above $110.
Much of the uncertainty among traders was spurred on by The Wall Street Jounal's article several days ago concerning Alibaba's largest outside shareholder, SoftBank, considering reducing its nearly 25% stake. Obviously, any share dump at this point would put BABA back in bear mode. The Journal article said that some SoftBank executives worry that BABA's low share price is stopping SoftBank from being more aggressive toward taking on debt and making new investments. SoftBank has an internal rule that debt cannot exceed 25% of assets, and BABA's drooping share price over the past year and a half has stifled management's options.
Alibaba's 18% ownership of EV joint venture IM Motors has begun bearing fruit. IM Motors' first mass-produced model – the L7 – went on sale on Tuesday. IM Motors is majority-owned by state carmaker SAIC. The L7 luxury model retails for nearly $65,000, making it much more expensive than a number of other EV models in the world's largest car market, but that may be the point. Management has said unequivocally that they are directly in competition with Tesla (TSLA). Considering that, the L7 is priced above $20,000 cheaper than Tesla's luxury Model S.
BABA key statistics
|Market Cap
|$304 billion
|Price/Earnings
|13
|Price/Sales
|2
|Price/Book
|2
|Enterprise Value
|$274 billion
|Operating Margin
|11%
|Profit Margin
|
8%
|52-week high
|$245.69
|52-week low
|$73.28
|Short Interest
|2%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy, $186.31
Alibaba Stock Forecast: BABA treading water above $110
In the recent boom caused by the share buyback announcement, BABA flamed out at $124.09. That is now the target to beat, but first Alibaba stock must stay above $110. It briefly dropped to $109.42 on March 25 but bounced off there and closed back above $110. $110 is the last bastion of neutrality for BABA shares. Below here, the stock is back in a bearish trend, and below $100 it is back to capitulation mode.
A descending top trend line that began on October 27, 2020, still hovers above at $120. Breaking through this level will see BABA shares launch upward to resistance at $128. That level came into the fold in February. After $128, the January 12 range high at $138.63 looms larger than ever.
BABA 1-day chart
The author owns shares in Alibaba.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1100 as dollar continues to gather strength
EUR/USD has extended its daily decline in the American session on Thursday. The risk-averse market environment and the latest data from the US seem to be helping the dollar continue to gather strength and weighing on the pair, which was last seen trading below 1.1100.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3100 after US inflation report
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.3100 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Although the data from the US showed that the core PCE inflation rose at a slightly softer pace than expected in February, the US Dollar Index stays in positive territory.
Gold climbs toward $1,940 amid retreating US yields
Gold has extended its rebound and climbed above $1,940 in the American session on Thursday. Retreating US Treasury bond yields and the negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment help the yellow metal find demand.
Crypto.com price could double in the next few weeks
Crypto.com price is currently at the midway point in completing a bullish setup. Therefore, market participants can expect massive returns for this token even before a breakout!
Alibaba moves dangerously close to $110
BABA is down more than 4% on Thursday, but the ecommerce behemoth has not dropped below $110.52 as of the late morning trade. $110 is a key support level. Below here, BABA will once again lose its bullish price action trajectory of recent weeks.