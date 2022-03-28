- Alibaba stock rose 3.5% in Hong Kong on Monday.
- BABA shares rose 4.3% in the past week.
- The e-commerce giant stock needs to remain above $110 to sustain neutral mode.
Alibaba stock (BABA) rose 3.5% on Monday in Hong Kong in a sign that the Chinese government's supportive stance is helping this beaten-down titan continue its resurrection in the capital markets. Two weeks ago an important Chinese government agency said the government would begin supporting capital markets, including foreign-listed shares, and BABA has been rebounding ever since. BABA stock is up 1.2% to $114.37 in Monday's premarket.
Alibaba Stock News: EV joint venture enters
Alibaba is back in the news in China as its EV joint venture has begun mass-producing its first model – the L7. Alibaba owns 18% of IM Motors, which is majority-owned by carmaker SAIC but also has a sizable stake owned by Zhangjiang Hi-Tech, a prominent real estate developer. The L7 model retails for nearly $65,000, making it much more expensive than a number of other EV models out in China's market, and goes on sale March 29. IM Motors was only just established in 2020, but Alibaba has been working jointly with SAIC since 2016. IM Motors is listed as an investment, so its profit and loss are not apparent on Alibaba's balance sheet.
A number of other Chinese multinational corporations are getting in on the EV fervor. Baidu, Huawei, and Xiaomi are all focused on EV investments or projects, just to name a few.
Food delivery competitor Meituan reported a better than expected loss on Monday in the previous quarter. Revenue rose 31% YoY. Shares rose 15% for the premier restaurant delivery purveyor in China, which directly competes with Alibaba's Ele.me. The latter has witnessed various reports that it has been downsizing this quarter, although there has been no explicit announcement on that front from the parent company.
Last week BABA shares were juiced with the announcement that management had decided to raise its buyback program from $15 billion to $25 billion. This policy testifies to the fact that the company must really be back in the good graces of Beijing since any buyback proposal would most likely have been accepted by regulators before being announced. With the central government's proposal to allow insurance companies to invest more heavily in equities, all Chinese tech stocks are looking up.
Meanwhile, a story in The Wall Street Journal suggests SoftBank is mulling reducing its almost 25% stake in Alibaba. With BABA shares' value down by two-thirds since their high in late 2020, BABA's value may be making it more difficult to take on more debt and make new investments, according to some observers.
BABA key statistics
|Market Cap
|$304 billion
|Price/Earnings
|13
|Price/Sales
|2
|Price/Book
|2
|Enterprise Value
|$274 billion
|Operating Margin
|11%
|Profit Margin
|
8%
|52-week high
|$245.69
|52-week low
|$73.28
|Short Interest
|2%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy, $186.31
Alibaba Stock Forecast: BABA needs to cling onto $110, aim for $128
After dropping by some 40% at its nadir, BABA shares are now down just 6% after the past eight sessions. A descending trend line that began all the way back on October 27, 2020, is now staring bulls in the face. To charge up another run, bulls need to break above this descending line around $121.75. Above there, $128 is the next form of resistance, which stems from the first half of February. After $128, the January 12 range high at $138.63 looms.
$110 is the necessary support for BABA stock to keep. Dropping below $110 puts BABA back in bear trend territory. Long-term support remains at $73.30, and breaking below $100 could send it back there.
BABA 1-day chart
The author owns shares in Alibaba.
