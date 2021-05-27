Alibaba stays below a downside resistance line

The Alibaba stock (NYSE: BABA) traded slightly lower the last few days after it hit resistance at 218 on May 20th. Overall, it continues to trade below the downside resistance line taken from the high of October 27th, which keeps the medium-term outlook negative. However, before we start examining the case of larger declines, we would like to see a decisive close below the low of May 13th, at 204.
Such a break would confirm a forthcoming lower low on both the daily and weekly charts and may initially pave the way towards the low of May 4th, 2020, at around 189. Some investors may jump into the action from near that support, but if they fail to drive the price above the aforementioned downside line, another tumble may be possible. If this time around, the stock falls below 189, then we may see extensions towards the 170 area, defined as a support by the lows of March 18th and 23rd, 2020.
Taking a look at our daily oscillators, we see that the RSI has recently exited its below-30 zone and now shows signs that it could turn up again. The MACD, although negative, has also rebounded and just crossed above its trigger line. Both indicators detect slowing downside momentum and suggest that a small corrective bounce may be in the works.
However, in order to consider a positive shift in the outlook, we would like to see a clear break above 246. The stock would not only be above the aforementioned downside resistance line, but it would also confirm a forthcoming higher high. Investors may decide to push the battle towards the 262 area, marked by the inside swing lows of February 8th, 9th, and 18th, the break of which could encourage advances towards the peak of February 11th, at 274, or the high of November 24th, at 280.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
75.05% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.22 ahead of top-tier US data
EUR/USD has advanced above 1.22, taking advantage of dollar weakness. Safe-haven flows to the greenback are diminishing amid optimism from Sino-American talks. US Durable Goods Orders, GDP and jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4150 as UK PM Johnson says reopening on track
GBP/USD has risen above 1.4150 after UK PM Boris Johnson said the June 21 reopening remains on track. Moreover, the BOE's Vlieghe hinted the bank could raise rates in early 2022.
XAU/USD turns choppy around $1900 ahead of US data dump
Gold price is trading back and forth in a narrow range around the $1900 mark, holding onto the key support at $1891. Meanwhile, gold bulls seem to lack conviction above $1900, as the US dollar manages to preserve Wednesday’s gains amid a revival of the Fed’s tapering expectations.
Crypto markets continue to struggle as bears take control
Bitcoin price is facing a hard time climbing up after two deadly crashes on May 19 and May 23. Ethereum and Ripple are in the same boat as BTC, but most altcoins have already recovered.
US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: Jobs should equal spending
Americans reconsidered their retail expenditures in April after a bang-up first quarter and that hesitation may carry over into the smaller category of Durable Goods purchases. Nonfarm Payrolls' dismal April result was just 25% of prediction.