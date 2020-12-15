I’ve spoken about this stock not too long ago. It was back when Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was first being traded publicly on the NASDAQ exchange. Everyone was astonished at how this company was able to beat the valuation of all major hotels in the world, not only that, but its market capitalization was higher than the top three hotels combined. Many of my customers and friends had called wanting to know if they should buy Airbnb stock; this had me asking whether or not the company is actually worth that much or not. Nonetheless, the company had an amazing IPO week.

The price “dramatically” rose to a range of $56 to $60 before actually going public, then more than doubling on its first day of trading reaching a high of $165 before pulling back and closing the week around the $139 mark. However, the start of the new week saw Airbnb get its first downgrade. The stock price started off falling around 8.4% to start the week due to this downgrade.

Who’s Stirring the Pot

When Airbnb first released shares, more than three dozen separate investment banks were needed to bring it public, yes 36 investment companies were part of this IPO. However, one firm did not participate in the IPO. Gordon Haskett, the equity research firm, opted not to be part of the launch and used this independence (and the fact that it's accordingly not bound by any post-IPO quiet period) to throw some shade over the IPO.

The company released a note downgrading Airbnb from a “Buy” based on its pre-IPO valuation, to an “Underperform” (i.e. Sell) based on its post-IPO run. Why? That’s an actually interesting question. According to the research firm, the share price is actually “more than stretched.” That’s not all, but according to the analysis, the valuation of Airbnb is more than three times the valuation of rival online travel agencies, such as Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE).

The analysis explained that Airbnb’s rapid growth deserves a premium, but it considers the current 300%-plus premium a bit too much (if I do say so myself). I’ve used Airbnb before and the business model it employs is quite solid, but does it deserve such a huge valuation? Let’s look at how the financials are holding up.

Cash Burn

Gordon Haskett is expecting the price of Airbnb to trade closer to $103 as share rather than the current $128 valuation. Taking a closer look at the financials of the company, we see that Airbnb has recorded more than $1 billion in losses over the past year and a negative free cash flow of $1.2 billion. The analysis is also calling for continued cash burn through 2021 at least.

What’s more, the analysis is calling for GAAP losses through 2022, and I can’t say that I disagree with this premise. At the moment, Airbnb’s future looks brighter than its present. So there’s a lot of reasons to be skeptical about the stock’s $76 billion valuation.

Technically Speaking

That was the Fundamental side of the analysis, so how is the technical part faring? The price movement of the stock price is showing signs of consolidation ever since the price hit the low price of $125 and since then, it has been trading with very, very (and I really mean very) little bullish pressure. This is expressed in the RSI (Relative Strength Index) of the 5-minute chart. The price is currently just shy of the $130 resistance level, and it doesn’t seem to have the needed momentum to actually break above that level.

Not to mention the presence of the 100-SMA on the 5-minute chart which is also proving to be proving extra resistance to the stock, limiting the upside. As things stand, the path of least resistance for the stock is to the downside. However, should the price find enough momentum to break above the $130 and the 100-SMA, things should turn around and give the stock some bullish pressure to rise towards the $140 closing the gap that is created at the start of the week.

Furthermore, the Bollinger Bands are showing a squeeze, meaning that volatility is low. This is usually a prelude to the fact that there’s going to be a major move in either direction. So let’s wait and see how the market digests this news at today’s open.