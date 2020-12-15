I’ve spoken about this stock not too long ago. It was back when Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was first being traded publicly on the NASDAQ exchange. Everyone was astonished at how this company was able to beat the valuation of all major hotels in the world, not only that, but its market capitalization was higher than the top three hotels combined. Many of my customers and friends had called wanting to know if they should buy Airbnb stock; this had me asking whether or not the company is actually worth that much or not. Nonetheless, the company had an amazing IPO week.
The price “dramatically” rose to a range of $56 to $60 before actually going public, then more than doubling on its first day of trading reaching a high of $165 before pulling back and closing the week around the $139 mark. However, the start of the new week saw Airbnb get its first downgrade. The stock price started off falling around 8.4% to start the week due to this downgrade.
Who’s Stirring the Pot
When Airbnb first released shares, more than three dozen separate investment banks were needed to bring it public, yes 36 investment companies were part of this IPO. However, one firm did not participate in the IPO. Gordon Haskett, the equity research firm, opted not to be part of the launch and used this independence (and the fact that it's accordingly not bound by any post-IPO quiet period) to throw some shade over the IPO.
The company released a note downgrading Airbnb from a “Buy” based on its pre-IPO valuation, to an “Underperform” (i.e. Sell) based on its post-IPO run. Why? That’s an actually interesting question. According to the research firm, the share price is actually “more than stretched.” That’s not all, but according to the analysis, the valuation of Airbnb is more than three times the valuation of rival online travel agencies, such as Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE).
The analysis explained that Airbnb’s rapid growth deserves a premium, but it considers the current 300%-plus premium a bit too much (if I do say so myself). I’ve used Airbnb before and the business model it employs is quite solid, but does it deserve such a huge valuation? Let’s look at how the financials are holding up.
Cash Burn
Gordon Haskett is expecting the price of Airbnb to trade closer to $103 as share rather than the current $128 valuation. Taking a closer look at the financials of the company, we see that Airbnb has recorded more than $1 billion in losses over the past year and a negative free cash flow of $1.2 billion. The analysis is also calling for continued cash burn through 2021 at least.
What’s more, the analysis is calling for GAAP losses through 2022, and I can’t say that I disagree with this premise. At the moment, Airbnb’s future looks brighter than its present. So there’s a lot of reasons to be skeptical about the stock’s $76 billion valuation.
Technically Speaking
That was the Fundamental side of the analysis, so how is the technical part faring? The price movement of the stock price is showing signs of consolidation ever since the price hit the low price of $125 and since then, it has been trading with very, very (and I really mean very) little bullish pressure. This is expressed in the RSI (Relative Strength Index) of the 5-minute chart. The price is currently just shy of the $130 resistance level, and it doesn’t seem to have the needed momentum to actually break above that level.
Not to mention the presence of the 100-SMA on the 5-minute chart which is also proving to be proving extra resistance to the stock, limiting the upside. As things stand, the path of least resistance for the stock is to the downside. However, should the price find enough momentum to break above the $130 and the 100-SMA, things should turn around and give the stock some bullish pressure to rise towards the $140 closing the gap that is created at the start of the week.
Furthermore, the Bollinger Bands are showing a squeeze, meaning that volatility is low. This is usually a prelude to the fact that there’s going to be a major move in either direction. So let’s wait and see how the market digests this news at today’s open.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.