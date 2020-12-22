AIM ImmunoTech (AIM stock) price skyrockets as its pancreatic cancer treatment receives FDA orphan status

- NYSEAMERICAN:AIM adds 14.14% on Monday as the small-cap biotech stock received some good news.
- FDA issues Orphan Drug Designation for its pancreatic cancer treatment: Ampligen.
- AIM remains involved in its COVID-19 treatment therapy as global demand for vaccines amplifies.
NYSEAMERICAN:AIM investors finally received some of the good news they were waiting for in regards to one of the most important treatments that this small-cap biostock firm is working on. The stock reacted appropriately on Monday to start the week as it shot up by 14.14% to close the turbulent trading session at $2.18. Shares have now returned over 315% to investors over the past 52-weeks, although the stock is still down nearly 70% from its 52-week high price of $7.11. AIM’s stock saw nearly 35 times its normal average trading volume on Monday as over 35 million shares were bought after the good news was released.
That good news came in the form of an Orphan Drug Designation status for the pancreatic cancer drug Ampligen. Orphan Drug Designation is for drugs that are used to treat rare diseases and provides some security for the company as it guarantees seven years of exclusivity after the drug hits the market. A recent study on Ampligen in the Netherlands, provided results of pancreatic cancer survival rates over 200% better than other treatments. Investors were quick to buy into the low-priced biotech stock as pancreatic cancer is known as an extremely difficult type of cancer to treat and is the fourth highest form of cancers causing death in the United States.
AIM ImmunoTech stock price
AIM is also continuing its work on a COVID-19 treatment, specifically targeting the demographic that elderly and high-risk patients, as well as long-haul patients otherwise known as people who continue to show symptoms and effects even after no longer positive. This, along with Ampligen, provide some optimism for AIM heading into 2021 so this may just be the beginning for the Florida-based biotech company.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains volatile amid Brexit, covid strain uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped to 1.3360 and quickly recovered ground, amid jittery trading. Brexit talks continue with hope for a compromise on fisheries. The UK and France are working to resolve the border closure, a result of the covid strain fears, which have weighed on markets.
EUR/USD holds above 1.22 amid virus concerns, stimulus passage
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, marginally lower as markets remain concerned about the new virus strain but are calmer. Congress passed the $900 billion stimulus bill. US GDP data is awaited.
XAU/USD slips below $1870 level, fresh session low
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to the $1884 area and has now drifted into the negative territory for the third consecutive session. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 region, down around 0.50% for the day.
FX Today: Stimulus passage fails to cheer markets amid covid strain concerns, Brexit eyed
The safe-haven dollar is rising as concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 strain weigh on sentiment. Congress passed the stimulus bill as expected. Hopes for a Brexit breakthrough keep the pound afloat. US growth figures and vaccine developments are eyed.
US Dollar Index: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects
The US dollar gained at the start of the week, measured by the DXY which is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. Positioning favors the upside as COVID risks are once again taking precedence.