AIM ImmunoTech (AIM stock) price skyrockets as its pancreatic cancer treatment receives FDA orphan status

NYSEAMERICAN:AIM adds 14.14% on Monday as the small-cap biotech stock received some good news.

FDA issues Orphan Drug Designation for its pancreatic cancer treatment: Ampligen.

AIM remains involved in its COVID-19 treatment therapy as global demand for vaccines amplifies.

NYSEAMERICAN:AIM investors finally received some of the good news they were waiting for in regards to one of the most important treatments that this small-cap biostock firm is working on. The stock reacted appropriately on Monday to start the week as it shot up by 14.14% to close the turbulent trading session at $2.18. Shares have now returned over 315% to investors over the past 52-weeks, although the stock is still down nearly 70% from its 52-week high price of $7.11. AIM’s stock saw nearly 35 times its normal average trading volume on Monday as over 35 million shares were bought after the good news was released.

That good news came in the form of an Orphan Drug Designation status for the pancreatic cancer drug Ampligen. Orphan Drug Designation is for drugs that are used to treat rare diseases and provides some security for the company as it guarantees seven years of exclusivity after the drug hits the market. A recent study on Ampligen in the Netherlands, provided results of pancreatic cancer survival rates over 200% better than other treatments. Investors were quick to buy into the low-priced biotech stock as pancreatic cancer is known as an extremely difficult type of cancer to treat and is the fourth highest form of cancers causing death in the United States.

AIM ImmunoTech stock price

AIM is also continuing its work on a COVID-19 treatment, specifically targeting the demographic that elderly and high-risk patients, as well as long-haul patients otherwise known as people who continue to show symptoms and effects even after no longer positive. This, along with Ampligen, provide some optimism for AIM heading into 2021 so this may just be the beginning for the Florida-based biotech company.