Ahead of the FOMC, funds remained USD buyers for third straight week – ANZ

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal

On Monday, analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) came out with their research based on the positioning data for the week ending January 28, 2020.

Key quotes

Ahead of the FOMC decision, funds remained USD sellers and asset managers remained buyers for the fourth and the third straight week, respectively.

Concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak dominated markets.

EUR and GBP saw broad-based selling. An on-hold BoE boosted the GBP, which otherwise reacted little to the UK’s break from the EU. Haven demand saw JPY and CHF bought.

 Funds remained buyers of the commodity currencies, while asset managers continued to sell.

The emerging market currencies (EMFX) saw overall net buying, despite asset managers taking a selling stance in BRL and RUB.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

