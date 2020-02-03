Ahead of the FOMC, funds remained USD buyers for third straight week – ANZ

On Monday, analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) came out with their research based on the positioning data for the week ending January 28, 2020.

Ahead of the FOMC decision, funds remained USD sellers and asset managers remained buyers for the fourth and the third straight week, respectively.

Concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak dominated markets.

EUR and GBP saw broad-based selling. An on-hold BoE boosted the GBP, which otherwise reacted little to the UK’s break from the EU. Haven demand saw JPY and CHF bought.

Funds remained buyers of the commodity currencies, while asset managers continued to sell.

The emerging market currencies (EMFX) saw overall net buying, despite asset managers taking a selling stance in BRL and RUB.