Roblox has received a higher full-year forecast from Needham for EBITDA.

RBLX stock shot up 19.8% on September results.

September results showed bookings above $212 million.

Roblox (RBLX) stock is back in the game after its monstrous September results led to an upgrade from Needham early on Tuesday. After exploding 19.8% to $42.61 on Monday, RBLX shares have advanced another 3.9% to $44.27 on the strength of a better outlook from Needham. The investment firm raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA and bookings figures based on the strong showing from the September numbers.

Roblox stock news

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan raised his Q4 bookings forecast from $824 million to $852 million. "We are increasing our bookings estimates for the remainder of the year, which could prove to be conservative if prior seasonality holds off of this September outperformance," McTernan wrote in his client update.

Needham, which already had a Buy rating on the stock, reiterated its $53 price target. McTernan hiked the adjusted EBITDA figures for Roblox by 6% and 12%, respectively, for the third and fourth quarters. Roblox is expected to deliver results the week of November 7.

The raised outlook stems from Monday's report on September bookings. Bookings for the month came in between $212 million and $219 million, which amounts to an 11-15% increase YoY. The major worries over growth on the DIY videogame platform from earlier in the year have mostly failed to materialize.

Possibly more importantly, daily active users rose 23% YoY to just under 58 million in September.

Roblox stock forecast

RBLX stock is in a textbook uptrend. The stock has leapfrogged the descending trendline with swing highs in August and September. Next, it will likely make a run at both of those resistance levels – first at $47 and then at $52. That last price offers a worthwhile target in that it sits just under Needham's price target.

Bulls will notice two other positive details. The 9-day moving average has climbed above its 21-day counterpart, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved above the 50 level. The RSI still remains far below the overbought readings from August, so traders can breathe easy when they jump on this bandwagon.