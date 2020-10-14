After call with EU's Von Der Leyen, Boris Johnson noted the desirability of a deal

After a call with EU's Von Der Leyen, Boris Johnson noted the desirability of a deal but expressed his disappointment that more progress had not been made over the past two weeks, according to Reuters.
''Johnson said that he looked forward to hearing the outcome of the European council and would reflect before setting out the UK's next steps,'' Reuters reported citing Johnson's office.
New: Johnson in his chat with Von der Leyen & Michel “noted the desirability of a deal, but expressed his disappointment that more progress had not been made over the past two weeks”— Adam Payne (@adampayne26) October 14, 2020
He’ll set out the “UK’s next steps” - negotiate more or walk away - after the EU Council summit pic.twitter.com/CCNLn2kUJ2
We discussed #Brexit with @BorisJohnson and @vonderleyen— Charles Michel (@eucopresident) October 14, 2020
On the eve of the #EUCO we pressed again for progress to be made at the negotiation table.#LevelPlayingField #Fisheries #Governance
GBP/USD implications
That's good news for the pound, but traders will be cautious until after the EU summit.
More on that here:
GBP/USD bulls take back the reins on mid-Nov Brexit deal extension hopes
GBP/USD technical analysis
''This week's Chart of The Week's support basis was smashed by the bears as cable ran stops all the way through to 1.2863, breaking the presumed daily support area of 1.2980.
However, the price closed much higher up on a daily basis, closing back within the ascending support line and supported by a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
The bulls have taken back the reins and a daily close above the psychological 1.30 figure will be significant, reigniting prospects for the 1.32 area.''
Daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD depressed below 0.7200 ahead of key employment data
The AUD/USD pair trades in the 0.7160 price zone, partially weighed by the sour tone of Wall Street, although limited dollar’s demand cap the downside. Eyes on September employment report.
EUR/USD trading around 1.1750, risk skewed to the downside
EUR/USD failed to retain modest intraday gains, weighed by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said that stimulus talks with democrats are still far apart , and that getting something done before the election seems difficult.
XAU/USD so far, so good for the bears
So far, so good, according to Tuesday's analysis predicting weakness in the US dollar and enough strength in the price of gold to offer the bears a significant discount to get short of the precious metal.
Bitcoin on the verge of a major price movement
Bitcoin had a strong performance in the past week, climbing from a low of $10,575 to a high of $11,736, mostly impulsed by the positive news from several huge companies investing in Bitcoin.
WTI holds in bullish territory on Chinese demand and OPEC hopes
WTI is partly recovering from losses of more than 4% earlier in the week which commenced on the back of news flows surrounding Libya's oil exports coming back online.