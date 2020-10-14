After call with EU's Von Der Leyen, Boris Johnson noted the desirability of a deal

After a call with EU's Von Der Leyen, Boris Johnson noted the desirability of a deal but expressed his disappointment that more progress had not been made over the past two weeks, according to Reuters.

''Johnson said that he looked forward to hearing the outcome of the European council and would reflect before setting out the UK's next steps,'' Reuters reported citing Johnson's office.

GBP/USD implications

That's good news for the pound, but traders will be cautious until after the EU summit.

GBP/USD technical analysis

''This week's Chart of The Week's support basis was smashed by the bears as cable ran stops all the way through to 1.2863, breaking the presumed daily support area of 1.2980.

However, the price closed much higher up on a daily basis, closing back within the ascending support line and supported by a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

The bulls have taken back the reins and a daily close above the psychological 1.30 figure will be significant, reigniting prospects for the 1.32 area.''

Daily chart