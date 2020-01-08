Adviser to Iran’s Pres. Rouhani warns any US retaliation will lead to regional war

Amidst many responses coming in from both the US and Iran on Iran’s missile attacks on US airbases in Iraq earlier today, Hessameddin Ashena, adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, also tweeted out warning against any US response ahead.

Ashena tweeted: “Any adverse military action by the US will be met with an all out war across the region. The Saudis, however, could take a different path - they could have total peace!”

Fresh headlines are crossing the wires, via Reuters, citing that Tehran announced that the missiles they fired hit the targets they intended, as indicated by their tracking.

Meanwhile, both sides have called for de-escalation, with the Iranian Foreign Ministry Zarif, saying that Iran does not seek escalation or war.

Risk recovery is underway on no damages confirmed by US President Trump from the Iranian attacks. USD/JPY extended the recovery towards 108.50 but failed near 108.45, now consolidating around 108.30. Gold trims gains below $ 1600 mark while WTI hovers around $63.50 after having reached multi-month highs above $ 65.50.