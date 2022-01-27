Advanced Micro Devices Stock News and Forecast: China clears AMD and Xilinx merger

- AMD stock steady as news of all-clear from China on Xilinx deal.
- Advanced Micro Devices had pushed out the date for the completion of the merger.
- AMD had already gotten approval for XLNX deal from US and EU.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock looks set for some renewed momentum on Thursday as news breaks of China approving the deal to acquire Xilinx (XLNX). The semiconductor space was one of the best performing sectors in 2021 with AMD, Nvidia (NVDA) and others all performing strongly. The sector has seen strong demand for semiconductor chips, which have been in short supply for 2021. This has led to pricing power for chip manufacturers and notable share price gains on the back of strong earnings as a result.
AMD stock though has suffered in 2022 as growth and tech names have been hit by a wave of risk aversion. The stock is down 23% so far this year, so the merger news is a badly needed catalyst. So far though AMD stock remains little changed in Thursday's premarket, while shares of XLNX are up 8%.
Xilinx Stock News
XLNX shares did release earnings after the close on Wednesday, and these results were strong. Earnings per share (EPS) hit $1.29, well ahead of estimates for $0.95. Revenue was also well ahead with it hitting $1.01 billion again well ahead of estimates for $957 million. Xilinx shares were up 4% but are now up 8% as news of the Chinese approval is met positively by investors.
AMD Stock News
Shares in AMD have not reacted much to the news so far. They are slightly lower at $108.70, a loss of about 2% versus Wednesday's close. To recap in more detail, AMD has received approval from the State Administration for Market Regulation in China with certain conditions. It asked AMD not to discriminate against Chinese clients and keep supplying Xilinx products to China, according to Bloomberg.
AMD Stock Forecast
This is where the reaction gets interesting. AMD stock has retraced all the way back to its 200-day moving average. This support is at $109. This support zone stretches to $104 as volume is high. But from $104 to $95, there is a volume gap. Resistance is at $121. The stock is oversold on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 28, but we prefer the stretched level of 20. Many investors and technical analysts do use 30 to determine oversold conditions though.
AMD chart, daily
