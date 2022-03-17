Advanced Micro Devices Stock News and Forecast: AMD shares down on Thursday despite software release

AMD stock rose 5.5% on Wednesday on risk-on mood.

Oil back above $100 a barrel, leads market concerns on Thursday.

Advanced Micro Devices releases new gaming software.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) released a new software update for the gaming industry on Thursday. The Adrenalin Edition 2022 is the latest upgrade of the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution software suite that allows for more rapid gameplay, player responsiveness and better visual resolution. AMD stock opened nearly 3% lower, however, as the market is more concerned with oil advancing more than 7% to break back above the psychologically important $100 level. At present shares are trading at $111.33, down 3.5%.

The Russia-Ukraine situation is not helping things as former Russian president and now Deputy Secretary of Russia's Security Council Dmitri Medvedev said his nation has the will to "put all their brash enemies in their place." This statement comes as US President Joe Biden has signaled openness to selling drones that could be used against Russian forces. Only one day ago there was renewed hope that a diplomatic solution was gaining steam. US 10-year treasury yields are slightly lower at 2.14%.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock News: New software improves gaming

AMD's Adrenalin Edition 2022 is driver-based upscaling technology that creates performance improvements for thousands of games and gaming systems that already use AMD's Radeon platform. AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 is also now expected to be released in the second half of the year and is supposed to greatly enhance frame rates to improve the visual performance of video games.

“Great hardware demands exceptional software. AMD’s latest Adrenalin Edition software arms gamers with reliability, day-0 support for new games as they launch, and regular performance enhancements, including up to a 15% gaming performance uplift compared to last year’s release,” said Frank Azor, chief architect of Gaming Solutions at AMD. “FSR 2.0 infuses new life into current-generation graphics cards, bolstering performance and delivering next-level immersive experiences. These technologies make games come alive, and we will continue to deliver powerful and innovative features and capabilities that push the boundaries of high-performance, immersive gaming.”

Advanced Micro Devices announced a new $8 billion share repurchase program in late February that comes on top of the prior $4 billion repurchase policy announced last year.

Both Morgan Stanley and Citi have put out investor notes in March suggesting that AMD is a better investment at this point than Intel.

AMD key statistics

Market Cap $178 billion Price/Earnings 41 Price/Sales 8 Price/Book 19 Enterprise Value $175 billion Operating Margin 22% Profit Margin 19% 52-week high $164.46 52-week low $72.50 Short Interest 6% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Buy, $153.59

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Forecast: AMD still trading within wedge

A battle of the 28s. The top trend line of the current wedge began on December 28. The bottom trend line began on January 28. The AMD price has stubbornly remained within these two converging lines for nearly three months. What gives? The contours of this wedge have changed. Originally, the bottom trend line extended from January 28 to February 24, in our telling, but AMD's share price settled a bit lower in early March. This has moved the apex of the wedge from $109 a few weeks ago to $103 currently. FXStreet retained the wedge thesis because AMD has continued to respect an invisible wedge even if the lines are drawn at slightly different angles.

Besides the wedge pattern, the most important visual from the daily chart below is the fact that the 50-day moving average is angling toward the 200-day moving average. It already crossed below the 100-day moving average back on February 18. If it crosses below the 200-day moving average – at the moment this appears likely to happen between $116 and $117 – then the ever scary Death Cross is in order. Traditionally, the Death Cross signals a profound move lower is ahead.

February 9's range high at $132.96 is still the upside target. The 50-day moving average cut below the 100-day moving average just above here. First though, AMD's stock price needs to break above the wedge pattern at $114. Breaking through the bottom trend line would send AMD stock down to support at $99.35.