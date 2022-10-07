Advanced Micro Devices Stock News and Forecast: AMD sales cause NVIDIA, INTC, other semis to fall sharply

AMD stock falls sharply in afterhours market as data disappoints.

AMD stock is currently down nearly 6% in Friday's premarket.

The poor news spread to the share prices of other semiconductor stocks.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is dragging the whole semiconductor space lower on Friday as it reported that Q3 sales are miles away from consensus. The company blamed a weakening PC market, so there is substantial read-across from the semiconductor space as well as PC and likely gaming stocks perhaps.

AMD stock news

AMD says Q3 sales would be in the region of $5.6 billion versus Wall Street consensus at $6.7 billion. A huge miss it was, and it sent the stock into a significant slide.

“While our product portfolio remains very strong, macroeconomic conditions drove lower-than-expected PC demand and a significant inventory correction across the PC supply chain," the company said in a statement.

Margins were also 400bps lower than previously guided. This is the start of what could be some reality dawning on investors as inflation and a recession hit sales and margins. Nvidia (NVDA) stock was also hit and is down over 3% in the premarket. Intel (INTC) is down 2.6% on Friday, and other tech names are also indicating lower.

AMD stock forecast

There is nothing to stop this downtrend from continuing. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is not even stretched, and the 200-week moving average is now the big level. Once that breaks it is a negative signal from a long-term perspective that can lead to more technical selling. Next support is at $59.42 from the series of highs in 2020. AMD will report its Q3 earnings on November 1, but that has now become a non-event after this news. Wells Fargo had already been somewhat prophetic in cutting its estimates for AMD only on Wednesday as it cited concerns over PC demand and deterioration in the data center space.