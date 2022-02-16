Advanced Micro Devices Stock News and Forecast: AMD rises on CEO comments

AMD spiked 6.3% on Monday on better stock market mood.

Russia-Ukraine tensions dropped on Tuesday, but may return on Wednesday.

Wall Street expects Nvidia to report $1.22 in normalized EPS on $7.34 billion in revenue Wednesday evening.

AMD CEO says chip constrains may last into 2023.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) rebounded a solid 6.3% on Tuesday after a reduction in Russia-Ukraine tensions lifted all boats and comments from AMD's CEO lifted all semiconductors. AMD shares are down 1% in Tuesday's premarket at $120.32.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock News: CEO says supply constraints into 2023

In an interview with Yahoo Finance on Tuesday, AMD's respected CEO Lisa Su said she did not expect the chip supply shortage to end this year. Prior to her statements, many industry observers thought the surfeit of chips that has been affecting everyone from automakers to industrials would end in the second half of 2022.

"There's tremendous investment that's happening across the semiconductor industry, whether you're talking about on the wafer side or on some of the substrates or the back-end assets, so we are making progress, Su said. "I do believe that the first half of this year will continue to be quite tight, but the second half of this year I think things will get a little bit better."

Continued supply constraints should keep prices elevated in an industry that already averages gross profit margins around the 50% mark. Other competitors like Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel (INTC) also welcomed the news. Wall Street aready predicts 57% growth in revenue and 42% growth in profits at AMD this year.

Russia reportedly pulling troops back from the Ukrainian border on Tuesday was the macro catalyst for the market to move higher. Indices all advanced, although there is some reporting today that NATO does not believe in the troop pullback theory. This may lead to some risk-off attitudes in Wednesday's session.

On Monday AMD completed the Xilinx acquisition that began in October 2020. Lisa Su had said in November that the deal would be completed by the end of 2021, but it seems some details took time to iron out. Xilinx shareholders receive 1.7234 shares of AMD for each share of Xilinx.

"Xilinx offers industry-leading FPGAs, adaptive SoCs, AI engines and software expertise that enable AMD to offer the strongest portfolio of high-performance and adaptive computing solutions in the industry and capture a larger share of the approximately $135 billion market opportunity we see across cloud, edge and intelligent devices," Su said in a statement.

AMD key statistics

Market Cap $127 billion Price/Earnings 35 Price/Sales 9 Price/Book 19 Enterprise Value $124 billion Operating Margin 21% Profit Margin 27% 52-week high $164.46 52-week low $72.50 Short Interest 6% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Buy, $142.74

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Forecast: $132.96 remains the target

Despite Tuesday's hefty gain, it may take a few sessions for AMD stock to get back the 10% loss from Monday. The market is still taking a "wait and see" approach to the Ukrain-Russia affair. Any hot war will see AMD plunge due to the semiconductor industry sourcing important materials such as neon and palladium from Ukraine and Russia.

February 9's range high at $132.96 is still the upside target, and $100 remains the downside long-term support. There are numerous lesser levels in between though. Monday's low near $112 should also offer some measure of support, and the entire region between $131 and $134 has a number of price reactions in recent months to give it solid reasons for resistance, at least in the minds of bulls.

The 9-day moving average has retained its lead over the 21-day moving average, which should give traders some hope that they are near the beginning of an uptrend. Of course, news out of Eurasia this week could change everything, but Nvidia's earnings release after the market closes on Wednesday could also give AMD stock a boost. Nvidia is expecting adjusted earnings per share of $1.22 on $7.43 billion in revenue.

AMD 1-day chart