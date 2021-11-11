Advanced Micro Devices Stock Forecast and News: AMD opens higher Thursday after two pullback sessions

- AMD stock fell heavily in both Tuesday and Wedneday sessions.
- AMD rocketed over 10% on Monday after re-named Facebook said it would use their processors in its data centers.
- Recent upgrades have moved its consensus price target up to $140.51.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) saw its stock tank 6.1% on Wednesday to $139.87. It was a bad showing and erased much of Monday's 10% run-up that came from the chip makers' new business relationshiop with Meta Platforms (FB). AMD stock is up 1.8% to $142.38 in Thursday's premarket at the time of writing.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock News: New business deal with IBM
IBM's cloud division has chosen AMD's 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors for its IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers that it retails in its cloud catalogue. The new server offering from IBM features 128 cores, up to 4TB of memory and 10 NVMe drives per server.
“Our customers have a high demand for computing processing power and the new 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors provide the high levels of performance and scalability we were looking for,” said Suresh Gopalakrishnan, vice president, IBM Cloud.
According to the press release, "The server configuration with AMD's processors are particularly good for compute-intensive workloads, virtualized environments, large-scale databases" and hosting massive multiplayer online games.
AMD key statistics
|Market Cap
|$181.3 billion
|Price/Earnings
|46.2
|Price/Sales
|12.4
|Price/Book
|25.4
|Enterprise Value
|$178.3 billion
|Operating Margin
|20.5%
|Profit Margin
|
26.7%
|52-week high
|$155.57
|52-week low
|$72.50
|Short Interest
|5.8%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold $140.51
Advanced Micro Devices Technical Analysis: Chart shows AMD stock back at support
With two plunging daily candles in a row, AMD stock is down near support. The 9-day moving average is now at $137.68, and the 21-day moving average is a bit lower at $126.74. Thursday's premarket higher prices, however, make it appear as if there may be renewed bullish price action today.
From Wednesday: "On the other side of things, if AMD stock breaks above the top trend line of the ascending price channel at $155.28, expect a further run-up to take place. On Monday, AMD's swing high price bounced down from the 361.8% Fibonacci retracement at $153.71. On Tuesday, it opened just above it, which would lead one to believe that level has some significance. AMD stock price needs to surmount this level first before taking on the 423.6% Fibo at $162.96.
FXStreet is sticking with this. Closing above $155.28 is still the target for bulls. Tuesday's all-time high of $155.57 tried its best, but too many traders were using that top trend line as a target to take profit. Note that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is now down to 69, just out of overbought territory. Additionally, the consensus price target is now $140.51 on Wall Street, which may keep some more conservative investors from buying as much in this price range.
AMD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.1500 after registering large losses on Wednesday. The dollar holds its ground following the rally witnessed on the stronger-than-expected inflation data. US bond markets will be closed due to the Veterans Day holiday.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3400 after printing fresh YTD lows in the 1.3360s
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3400, just above year-to-date lows printed earlier in the session. Worse than expected UK GDP data did little to impact GBP amid subdued Thursday trading conditions due to Veteran’s Day.
Gold inches back closer to five-month tops, around $1,865
Gold gained traction for the sixth successive day and inched back closer to multi-month tops. Hawkish Fed expectations, sustained USD buying held back bulls from placing aggressive bets. The technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the recent strong upward trajectory.
Dogecoin price provides perfect buy opportunity for a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, suggesting a 53% breakout move. A confirmation of this upswing will arrive after DOGE produces a daily close above $0.30. If the selling pressure pushes the meme coin to produce a lower low below $0.21, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.