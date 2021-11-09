Advanced Micro Devices Stock Forecast and News: AMD breaks top trend line on Facebook news

Advanced Micro Devices announced all-stock acquisition of Xilinx on October 27.

AMD bounced lower off its top trend line last week but destroyed it on Monday.

Weekly RSI is currently at 76, its highest reading in 15 months.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) went from strong to stronger yesterday after Facebook announced a deal that could make AMD the top chip dealer in the metaverse. Shares were up 2.3% in Tuesday's market as well at $153.63.

AMD Stock News: AMD EPYC processors to be used in new Facebook data centers

AMD is certainly on a roll. AMD stock closed 10.1% higher on Monday to $150.16 after it announced that Facebook would be using a new version of its EPYC processors in its data centers. The new version has more memory. This means that AMD now has growing competiveness in the data center and server sector that has long been the realm of rival Intel.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on AMD stock from $145 to $180 on the news.

This comes not long after news of AMD's acquisition of Xilinx. The all-stock deal was announced on October 27 and would give AMD a majority market share of the complex programmable logic device (CPLD) segment of the semiconductor space.

Xilinx would also help AMD better compete with Intel (INTC), which controls about a third of the CPLD market through one of its own past acquisitions. AMD executives contend that the $35 billion deal would give AMD a total addressable market (TAM) of $110 billion. Xilinx also gives AMD a greater share of the aerospace and defense industries.

On Thursday, November 4, Microsoft's cloud business, Azure, announced that it would be adding Advanced Micro Devices' 3rd Gen EPYC to its Dasv5 and Easv5 Azure Virtual Machines.

AMD key statistics

Market Cap $164.6 billion Price/Earnings 42 Price/Sales 11.2 Price/Book 23 Enterprise Value $161.6 billion Operating Margin 20.5% Profit Margin 26.7% 52-week high $153.60 52-week low $72.50 Short Interest 5.7% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Hold $136.16

AMD Stock Chart: How much higher can it go?

The answer to the sub-headline is "A lot". This is an all-time high for AMD stock, and with no serious resistance points this one can decide to soar on Tuesday if retail decides to back it. FXStreet would caution that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at a staggering 87 reading. The last time it was here on August 4, AMD stock faced a large sell-off. One possibility is that AMD price will just retest the top of the ascending trend line, which would be somewhere between $145 and $150.

On Monday, AMD price bounced down from the 361.8% Fibonacci retracement at $153.61. On Tuesday, it needs to surmount this level first before taking on the 423.6% Fibo at $162.85.