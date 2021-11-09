Advanced Micro Devices Stock Forecast and News: AMD breaks top trend line on Facebook news

- Advanced Micro Devices announced all-stock acquisition of Xilinx on October 27.
- AMD bounced lower off its top trend line last week but destroyed it on Monday.
- Weekly RSI is currently at 76, its highest reading in 15 months.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) went from strong to stronger yesterday after Facebook announced a deal that could make AMD the top chip dealer in the metaverse. Shares were up 2.3% in Tuesday's market as well at $153.63.
AMD Stock News: AMD EPYC processors to be used in new Facebook data centers
AMD is certainly on a roll. AMD stock closed 10.1% higher on Monday to $150.16 after it announced that Facebook would be using a new version of its EPYC processors in its data centers. The new version has more memory. This means that AMD now has growing competiveness in the data center and server sector that has long been the realm of rival Intel.
Wells Fargo raised its price target on AMD stock from $145 to $180 on the news.
This comes not long after news of AMD's acquisition of Xilinx. The all-stock deal was announced on October 27 and would give AMD a majority market share of the complex programmable logic device (CPLD) segment of the semiconductor space.
Xilinx would also help AMD better compete with Intel (INTC), which controls about a third of the CPLD market through one of its own past acquisitions. AMD executives contend that the $35 billion deal would give AMD a total addressable market (TAM) of $110 billion. Xilinx also gives AMD a greater share of the aerospace and defense industries.
On Thursday, November 4, Microsoft's cloud business, Azure, announced that it would be adding Advanced Micro Devices' 3rd Gen EPYC to its Dasv5 and Easv5 Azure Virtual Machines.
AMD key statistics
|Market Cap
|$164.6 billion
|Price/Earnings
|42
|Price/Sales
|11.2
|Price/Book
|23
|Enterprise Value
|$161.6 billion
|Operating Margin
|20.5%
|Profit Margin
|
26.7%
|52-week high
|$153.60
|52-week low
|$72.50
|Short Interest
|5.7%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold $136.16
AMD Stock Chart: How much higher can it go?
The answer to the sub-headline is "A lot". This is an all-time high for AMD stock, and with no serious resistance points this one can decide to soar on Tuesday if retail decides to back it. FXStreet would caution that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at a staggering 87 reading. The last time it was here on August 4, AMD stock faced a large sell-off. One possibility is that AMD price will just retest the top of the ascending trend line, which would be somewhere between $145 and $150.
On Monday, AMD price bounced down from the 361.8% Fibonacci retracement at $153.61. On Tuesday, it needs to surmount this level first before taking on the 423.6% Fibo at $162.85.
AMD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1600 area as dollar struggles to hold its ground
EUR/USD declined to 1.1570 area in the early American session but managed to stage a rebound toward 1.1600. The sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to outperform its rivals.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.3600 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising above 1.3600 in the early Europen session and turned flat on the day near 1.3570. The data from the US showed that the Producer Price Index remained steady at 8.6% on a yearly basis in October. Investors await FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
Gold clings to gains above $1,820 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold regained its traction in the early American session and rose toward $1,830 amid falling US Treasury bond yields. After the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the annual PPI stayed unchanged at 8.6%, the 10-year T-bond yield is losing more than 2% on the day.
Why Cardano price is ready for massive breakout that will outperform Bitcoin, Ethereum
Cardano price has been failing to galvanize investors’ enthusiasm, as it continued to consolidate and drop lower toward $2. However, the popular altcoin may soon see its downtrend retreat, as ADA has presented a bullish chart pattern with a projection of a 30% climb.
How to trade US inflation with EUR/USD, scenarios and levels to watch Premium
October's Inflation levels are critical for the Fed's rate hike timing after the taper decision. The dollar enters the decision in a balanced mode, allowing every tick up or down to matter. EUR/USD is set to move differently according to five scenarios.