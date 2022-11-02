- AMD stock jumps nearly 5% in Wednesday premarket.
- Advanced Micro Devices reported an earnings miss for Q3 on Tuesday night.
- Sliding PC demand led to a 40% drop-off in Client segment.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has advanced 4.9% to $62.61 after the chipmaker produced an earnings miss that initially sank shares by 2% late Tuesday. The market is now reevaluating the earnings news by focusing on the decent guidance for the fourth quarter that shows the industry environment may be stabilizing.
AMD stock earnings news
This is not the quarter that shareholders were hoping for. AMD missed the boat on both the top and bottom lines. First, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 missed Wall Street consensus by 3 cents. Then, revenue of $5.57 billion missed the group forecast by $80 million. Advanced Micro Devices had pre-announced the quarter's results due to the deteriorating environment in which inventories have been high due to the slowdown in the PC market, but this was clearly worse than expected. That is why shares initially sold off.
“Third quarter results came in below our expectations due to the softening PC market and substantial inventory reduction actions across the PC supply chain," said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su.
Most of the bad news was already baked into the share price, however, and on Wednesday the market decided to focus on guidance. At first glance, that too did not seem reason for celebration. Management said revenue in Q4 would come in between $5.2 billion and $5.8 billion, placing the midpoint slightly below the reporting third quarter. However, the midpoint of $5.5 billion is actually about 14% higher YoY, and the market has chosen to trust that this is the bottom for sales as the industry works its way out of oversupply.
While the PC slowdown is quite real, management guided for a 51% gross margin in Q4 only slightly below the 52% projection for the full year. This does not seem to be a company at major risk. Instead, it seems to just be dealing with the normal ups and downs of a business cycle.
Another piece of evidence is that full-year revenue guidance of $23.5 billion while missing both prior consensus and guidance, would still mean 43% topline growth over 2021 (a great year for AMD operations). The Data Center and Embedded segments are a great part of this story, while the Game segment grew at a more measured pace. The Client segment that deals with PC demand dropped 40% YoY and was pretty much the entire reason for the earnings miss and general sell-off in the stock price ove the past several months.
AMD stock forecast
As you can see from the daily chart below, AMD stock has already been angling for a bottom in the past few weeks. These earnings seem to be doing the trick to allow for this year's pattern of lower highs to continue. A full completion of that pattern would see AMD stock rallying over the next month and a half to $88.22. This price level has two things going for it. First, it meets the descending topline resistance level that has consistently been the end for share price rallies this year. Additionally, $88.22 also acted as support back in May on several occasions and as resistance in late June.
Bulls will focus on the fact that AMD's recent bottom was right in the vicinity of the descending lower trendline. To add to the bullish case, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has also crossed over, which typically signals that a rally has begun.
AMD daily chart
The weekly chart below makes it easier to see the support levels. All of these levels stem from the period between December 2019 and July 2020. First, there is the $59 level, which acted as resistance on three occasions. Readers will note, however, that the prior resistance point did not work out as support last month when AMD's share price dropped below $55 briefly. Lower down $52 and $49 both worked as support on a number of occasions during this period three years ago.
AMD weekly chart
