Adidas is a German multinational corporation designing and manufacturing shoes, clothing and accessories. Created in 1934 by Adolf Dassler and headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, the company is the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe. Adidas is a part of both DAX30 and of SX5E indices. From the all-time lows, Adidas is showing a strong bullish behavior. In particular, from the 2008 lows it has gained more than 10x in value. In this blog, we show that the rally should continue.
Adidas Monthly Elliott Wave Analysis 01.17.2021
The monthly chart below shows the Adidas stock $ADS traded at XETRA. From the all-time lows, the stock price has developed a cycle higher in blue wave (I) of super cycle degree towards January 2008 highs at 51.63. From there, a correction lower in blue wave (II) has retraced part of the rise. It has printed a bottom on November 2008 at 21.22. From November 2008 lows, a cycle in wave (III) has extended towards August 2019 highs at 296.75. Hereby, the extension beyond 4.236 qualifies the cycle as a 3rd wave. From the August 2019 highs, a correction lower in wave (IV) has unfolded as an expanded flat structure towards the March 2020 lows at 162.20.
From the March 2020 lows, a new cycle in wave (V) is in progress and should break to the new all-time highs. The minimum target higher is 328.80 which is based on the 1.236 inverse Fibonacci ratio as related to the length of the wave (IV). However, there is no sealing on the upside. Therefore, long-term investors can expect Adidas to remain strong and go far beyond 328.80 target.
Adidas Daily Elliott Wave Analysis 01.17.2021
The daily chart below shows in more detail the advance higher in red wave I of blue wave (V). From the March 2020 lows at 162.20, a cycle higher in black wave ((1)) has unfolded as a leading diagonal. It has printed its top in September 2020 at 290.00. A correction lower in black wave ((2)) has been accomplished on 30th of October. Later on, a wave ((3)) higher has been confirmed by breaking above 290 highs. Now, while above 253.50, wave ((3)) can continue higher and reach towards 1.0-1.618 extension of the wave ((1)) being 380.03-458.35 and even higher in case of an impulse in wave I. On the other hand, a diagonal in wave I can provide a more conservative target which is 0.618-0.786 extension of the wave ((1)) being 331.62-352.91.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2100 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD holds onto gains above 1.21, having witnessed a bull market pullback ahead of ECB's rate decision. The central bank is expected to maintain the status quo on interest rates and bond purchases. The ECB may attempt to talk down the euro, with the economy facing recession risk.
GBP/USD battles 1.3700 amid upbeat mood, ignores virus concerns
GBP/USD regains 1.3700, rising for the fourth consecutive day. US President Biden’s first moves lift the mood. The UK's rapid vaccinations also add to market optimism. UK’s covid-led deaths jump to record, PM Johnson says figures are appalling.
Gold holds steady below two-week lows, downside seems limited
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from two-week tops and was seen trading with a mild negative bias, around the $1868 region during the early European session.
ECB Preview: Lagarde may trigger a “buy the dip” opportunity by trying to talk down the euro
Missing the target for over two years – and moving further away from it– cannot be called a success. The European Central Bank has only one job, keeping inflation "at, or close to 2%" and the current level of -0.3% is undoubtedly an issue.
DXY flatlines just below 90.50 despite drop in real yields
It was a flat day in the end for the DXY, despite risk-on in the stock market. Pandemic nerves may have acted in support of the US dollar but falling real yields may hurt it. The Trump to Biden administration went smoothly on Wednesday.