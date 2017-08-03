Additional funding for the Scottish & Welsh Government - Chancellor HammondBy Eren ŞENGEZER
Chancellor Phillip Hammond continues to make announcements regarding the UK Spring Budget:
- £690 million competition for local authorities to tackle urban congestion and get local transport networks moving again
- £270 million to keep the UK at the forefront of disruptive technologies like biotech, robotic systems and driverless cars
- £16 million for a new 5G mobile technology hub
- Funding for a further 110 new free schools, on top of the current commitment to 500
- £200m for local projects to leverage private sector investment in full-fibre broadband networks