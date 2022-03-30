AdaniPower stock has surged this past week as the conglomerate moves higher.

AdaniPower was one of the most traded stocks on Tuesday as volume soared on the rally.

AdaniPower benefitting from the rise in global energy prices.

AdaniPower was one of the most traded stocks on Tuesday, but so far the stock looks set to finally pause for a breath after days of solid gains. For those not following the name regularly, it is as its name suggests an Indian power company incorporated in 1996 that operates in coal and other power generation sectors. AdainiPower produces electricity through thermal and solar sources. AdaniPower is currently 0.92% lower on Wednesday at 171.80 rupees. That was understandable as profit-taking hit the stock on the back of a 5-day winning streak. Adani Power is up 33% in the past week and 69% so far in 2022.

AdaniPower Stock News

The conflict in Ukraine has seen a renewed focus on power and energy companies due to the sky-high price of oil and gas. This is especially affecting European economies, and alternatives are in demand. Adani Power has naturally benefited, and the stock finds itself ahead by nearly 70% year to date. Other companies within the Adani Conglomorate fold have also been performing strongly this year. Adani Wilmar stock was only listed in February but has already more than doubled in value. The whole Adani Group is benefitting from high commodity prices with AdaniPorts set also to see increased business as global supply chains are once again in focus.

AdaniPower recently announced a link with IHI and Kowa of Japan to work together on environmentally sound power generation. The companies will investigate ammonia use to partly offset coal use. Also, AdaniPower recently voted to amalgamate its subsidiaries within itself on March 22.

AdaniPower Stock Forecast

The powerful five-day winning streak looks to be coming to an end as profit-taking hits the stock. Also of note is the overbought signal flashing from the Relative Strength Index (RSI). This usually takes 70 as overbought, but some prefer to use 80 as this eliminates false signals. The RSI for AdaniPower is currently at 79 but peaked at 84 on Tuesday. That makes it strongly overbought then ,according to this metric. The RSI is far from a perfect indicator but has worked well on January 12 and when it hit 79 and AdaniPower fell from 124 to 98 rupees in the week that followed. Also on October 19, the RSI hit 79, and AdaniPower stock fell sharply in the next ten trading sessions. It can work well sometimes. 135.80 was the breakout level for this recent move and remains in strong support. The majority of recent volume has been at this level.