Activity in EM’s central banks this week – BBH

Activity in EM’s central banks this week – BBHBy Pablo Piovano
Analysts at BBH highlighted the upcoming central bank meetings in the EM space.
Key Quotes
“COPOM meets Wednesday and is expected to cut rates 75 bp to 7.5%. IPCA inflation was 2.5% y/y in September, right at the bottom of the 2.5-6.5% target range. Price pressures are picking up, and so we see one last 50 bp cut at the December 6 meeting for a terminal SELIC rate of 7%. Brazil then reports September current account, FDI, and central government budget data Thursday”.
“Central Bank of Turkey meets Thursday and is expected to keep rates steady. Inflation was 11.2% y/y in September, well above the 3-7% target range. Yet the bank will be under great pressure not to tighten any further. We expect further erosion of confidence in the nation’s institutions as a result”.
“Central Bank of Russia meets Friday and is expected to cut rates 25 bp to 8.25%. A small handful of analysts look for a 50 bp cut. Inflation was 3% y/y in September well below the 4% target. While a bigger move is possible, we think the bank will play it safe with a 25 bp cut and follow up with another cut at its next meeting December 15”.
“Colombia central bank meets Friday and is expected to keep rates steady at 5.25%. The bank remained on hold in September as inflation ticked higher to 4% y/y. However, official comments suggest this is just a pause in the cycle. The next meeting after this one is November 24. Timing of the next cut will be very data dependent”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.