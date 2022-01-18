“Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, Microsoft. “We’re investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all.”

Under the terms of the deal, Microsoft (MSFT) will pay $95 per share in an all-cash deal that values Activision at $68.7 billion. The deal brings Candy crush, Call of Duty and Warcraft into the Microsoft stable and positions Microsoft as the third biggest game's maker in the world now. Recently Microsoft added Minecraft to its ownership and the gaming sector is seeing increasing consolidation. This is largely due to the spike in online and mobile gaming seen as a result of covid enforced lockdowns.

The Wall Street Journal appears to have been the first one to break the news on Tuesday of the mega-merger between Microsoft (MSFT) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI). ATVI stock surged in the premarket to $90 before it was halted with news pending. A press release soon afterward confirmed the news.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.