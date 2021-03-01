Accumulation in Vivocom Intl Hldgs (VIVOCOM Stock) nears completion – Time to skyrocket? [Video]

In the past 3 months, VIVOCOM formed an ascending triangle with accumulation characteristics after collapsing from a parabolic run up. Last week while the market was in a correction as spooked by the sharp rising treasury yield, VIVOCOM went up from 0.935 to 1.05 without pressured by excessive supply.

Will the RM3.8b sand supply contract act as a catalyst for VIVOCOM to start the markup phase? Let’s analyze the price action with volume spread analysis (with the Wyckoff analysis concept) to uncover the telltale signs and potential targets for VIVOCOM based on point and figure projection. Watch the video below: