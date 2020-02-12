ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis inc trades near oversold conditions ahead of earnings

- Aurora Cannabis inc is trading near the all-time lows ahead of earnings.
- Fears that ACB would report a C$1 billion loss have been weighing on the stock.
- Wednesday's technical chart is pointing to near oversold conditions.
Aurora, the Edmonton-based Canadian cannabis company, has suffered turbulent times, mostly related to its financials. The moment of truth is awaiting – ACB is set to publish its results on Thursday.
The marijuana firm has recently ousted Terry Booth from his position as Chief Executive Officer and has also released warnings about impairments. These recent announcements have brought analysts to foresee a loss of 1C$ billion. Writedowns for goodwill and intangible property are behind a significant part of the projected losses.
Aurora – like other pot operations – enjoyed sky-high valuations when its home country Canada legalized weed in late 2018. And similar to its peers, it sued some of the excesses to acquire other companies – often at excessive prices.
As markets began looking for results and not only promises, the munch-up of rival firms came down to haunt these companies.
Nevertheless, while Aurora has squeezed its operations in South America and Denmark, it remains enthusiastic about the Canadian market. So far, that has failed to impress analysts covering Aurora.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Price
ACB is hovering above the $C2 price, close to the all-time low of $C1.96. The February 6 announcements have caused a sell-off, and now, tension amounts ahead of February 13's figures.
The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is near 30 – indicating oversold conditions and implying that another fall may be followed by a substantial bounce.
A recovery would likely require Aurora Cannabis' stock price to top $2.50, which is the new gap line and also where the 50 Simple Moving Average hits the price. A more significant target is $3.05, which held ACB down twice in 2020.
Below $1.96, ACB would be in uncharted territory, with the round level of $1.50 providing potential support.
See Marijuana Stocks Price: MORE Act lifts prices from lows, financials still weigh
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.09 ahead of Powell's testimony
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, recovering from fresh four-month lows. Fed Chair Powell said the coronavirus outbreak may impact the US but also expressed optimism. He speaks again later on.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.30 amid Carney's calm, Brexit speculation
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30 after Carney expressed calm, shared by investors, about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Brexit developments are awaited.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Moonwalking crypto party
The latest upward movement breaks key levels and brings the market closer to new relative highs. Bitcoin gives up its market dominance and gives the signal for a new bullish festival.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1565 level
Gold edged lower for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the lower end of its weekly trading range, around the $1564-65 region.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.