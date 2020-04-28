ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. trades flat near 0.76 in pre-market

- ACB is looking to add to the weekly recovery near 0.7600.
- US markets set to open on a strong footing on Tuesday.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is gyrating around Monday’s close in the 0.7600 region, looking to extend the positive streak for the third session on Tuesday.
Prices of the cannabis company have been trading on the positive territory in the last couple of sessions, falling in line with the broad-based upbeat mood in the risk-associated universe.
In fact, futures of both the S&P500 and the DowJones are expected to start the NA session on a firm note, as investors continue to gauge the potential easing of some lockdown measures in the short-term. In addition, hopes of better-than-expected corporate results are also collaborating with the positive momentum.
It is worth recalling that the recent sell-off in the stock came in response to news that the company is planning for a reverse stock split, all aimed at regaining the $1.00 mark and beyond and therefore avoid being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The reverse stock split is said to be 12:1 and to kick in at some point in May.
Back to ACB, the Canadian company still expects to regain buying interest on the back of its restructuration plan, including a reduction of its balance sheet, increasing production capacity and the implementation of large layoffs. Adding to this, there is the announced reverse stock split (due at some point in May), aimed at regaining the $1.00 mark and beyond and therefore avoid being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The reverse stock split is said to be 12:1 and should take the stock price to $8.40 per share.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Price
At the moment (pre-market), ACB is flat at 0.7600 and a surpass of 0.9296 (monthly high Apr.6) would expose 1.0397 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.13 (weekly high Mar.27). On the other hand, the next contention emerges at 0.6550 (monthly low Apr.17) seconded by 0.60 (2020 low Mar.19) and then 0.34 (monthly low Aug.2016).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
