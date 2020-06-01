ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. trades flat around $14.00

ACB extends the weak note to the $14.00 region on Monday.

US markets alternate gains with losses around Friday’s levels.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) closed Friday's session in the area of multi-day lows around the $14.00 yardstick, prolonging further the rejection from the $20.00 mark recorded in mid-May.

Investors scepticism regarding the pot-company keeps the price action depressed in spite of better-than-expected earnings report (May 14) and last week’s acquisition of the cannabidiol (CBD) maker Reliva LLC in a $40 million deal.

On the broader scenario, both the DowJones and the S&P500 are seen opening around Friday’s closing levels as market participants continue to gauge the increasing and violent protest across the US as well as the omnipresent concerns surrounding the US-China trade front.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is flat at $14.08 and a surpass of $16.89 (weekly high May 28) would expose $19.68 (monthly high May 18) and finally $21.48 (high Feb.20). On the downside, the initial support comes in at $12.11 (low May 20) seconded by $9.94 (55-day SMA) and then $5.30 (monthly low May 13).