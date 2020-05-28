ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. struggles for direction near $15.00

ACB is set to open Thursday’s session under pressure just above $15.00.

US markets are up marginally in pre-market trading hours.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) posted its third consecutive daily pullback on Wednesday, extending the downtrend after failing to surpass the key $20.00 mark during last week.

In the meantime, the Canadian-based company remains locked in within a consolidative mood in the upper end of the monthly range, as market participants stay sceptic regarding the sustainability of further upside despite better-than-expected earnings report and news that the pot company might enter into the US market.

On the broader scenario, both the DowJones and the S&P500 are expected to open on a positive note, extending the weekly rally to fresh 2-month tops and always against the backdrop of solid improvement in the risk complex.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is advancing 0.07% at $15.31 and a surpass of $19.68 (monthly high May 18) would expose $21.48 (high Feb.20) and finally $26.40 (monthly high Feb.4). On the downside, the initial support comes in at $9.80 (55-day SMA) seconded by $5.30 (monthly low May 13) and then $4.07 (monthly low Aug.2016).