ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. struggles for direction near $14.00

ACB comes under pressure near the 100-day SMA around $14.30.

US futures markets are set to open on the defensive on Thursday.

Following a positive start of the week, shares of Canadian-based Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) slipped back below the $15.00 level on Wednesday and are now flirting with the 100-day SMA around $14.30 during pre-market trading hours.

The pot-company is prolonging the side-lined note for yet another session and despite the generalized upbeat mood in the riskier assets, all amidst the noticeable absence of a catalyst to shake the price action in either direction.

Furthermore, investors remain highly sceptical regarding future gains in the Canadian-based company, particularly after ACB payed $40 million to acquire cannabidiol (CBD) maker Reliva LLC last week and the latest earnings report surpassed estimates. Still around ACB, the company agreed on Wednesday to sell its stake in alcohol retailer Alcanna Inc. for around C$27.6 million.

On the broader scenario, both the DowJones and the S&P500 are expected to open Thursday’s session slightly into the negative ground as the rally in the risk-associated space appears to be taking a breather, while Initial Claims extended its downtrend and rose by nearly 1.9 million during last week.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is losing 0.49% at $14.23 and faces the next support at $12.11 (low May 20) seconded by $10.25 (55-day SMA) and then $5.30 (monthly low May 13). On the other hand, a surpass of $16.89 (weekly high May 28) would expose $19.68 (monthly high May 18) and finally $21.48 (high Feb.20).