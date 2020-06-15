ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. struggles for direction near $13.00

- ACB alternate gains with losses around the $13.00 mark.
- US futures markets expected to open within strong losses.
Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) are trading around Friday’s close in the $13.00 neighbourhood during pre-market activity at the beginning of the week.
In fact, the pot-company managed to reverse a 3-day negative streak on Friday, meeting decent resistance in the vicinity of the 100-day SMA in the $13.70 region. In the very near-term, ACB appears consolidative and capped by monthly peaks in the $16.00 region
Ahead of the opening bell in Wall St., both the Dow Jones and the S&P500 are trading well into the negative territory during the pre-market activity, as fears of a second wave of COVID-19 contagion continue to undermine investors’ sentiment.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Price
At the moment, ACB is retreating 1.66% at $13.00 and faces the next support at $12.78 (monthly low Jun.11) seconded by $12.11 (low May 20) and then $10.00 (55-day SMA). On the upside, a surpass of $15.74 (monthly high Jun.8) would expose $16.89 (weekly high May 28) and finally $19.68 (monthly high May 18).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
