ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. struggles for direction near $13.00

ACB alternate gains with losses around the $13.00 mark.

US futures markets expected to open within strong losses.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) are trading around Friday’s close in the $13.00 neighbourhood during pre-market activity at the beginning of the week.

In fact, the pot-company managed to reverse a 3-day negative streak on Friday, meeting decent resistance in the vicinity of the 100-day SMA in the $13.70 region. In the very near-term, ACB appears consolidative and capped by monthly peaks in the $16.00 region

Ahead of the opening bell in Wall St., both the Dow Jones and the S&P500 are trading well into the negative territory during the pre-market activity, as fears of a second wave of COVID-19 contagion continue to undermine investors’ sentiment.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is retreating 1.66% at $13.00 and faces the next support at $12.78 (monthly low Jun.11) seconded by $12.11 (low May 20) and then $10.00 (55-day SMA). On the upside, a surpass of $15.74 (monthly high Jun.8) would expose $16.89 (weekly high May 28) and finally $19.68 (monthly high May 18).