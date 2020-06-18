ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. struggles for direction around $13.00

ACB trades without clear direction around the $13.00 mark.

US futures markets are set to extend losses on Thursday.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) trades in a directionless fashion around the $13.00 level per share ahead of the opening bell in Wall St. on Thursday.

In the meantime, the pot-company is expected to prolong the consolidative theme around current levels amidst a generalized cautiousness context and the absence of relevant news around the stock.

Following the failed attempt to surpass the $20.00 mark per share earlier in May, price action in the Canadian-based company sparked a correction lower which is now seem stabilized around the $13.00 region. Further out, traders remain highly sceptical regarding the prospects of future gains in the Canadian-based company after it payed $40 million to acquire cannabidiol (CBD) maker Reliva LLC in past days and the Q3 earnings report came in above forecasts.

Still around Aurora, its co-founder Steve Dobler announced on Tuesday he will step down as the company’s President and Director.

Looking at the broader picture, the Dow Jones, the S&P500 and the NASDAQ are all expected to open on the defensive on Thursday against the backdrop of persistent concerns over the recent pick-up in coronavirus cases around the globe.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is retreating 2.51% at $12.84 and faces the next support at $12.78 (monthly low Jun.11) seconded by $12.11 (low May 20) and then $11.09 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, a surpass of $15.74 (monthly high Jun.8) would expose $16.89 (weekly high May 28) and finally $19.68 (monthly high May 18).