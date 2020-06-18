ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. struggles for direction around $13.00

- ACB trades without clear direction around the $13.00 mark.
- US futures markets are set to extend losses on Thursday.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) trades in a directionless fashion around the $13.00 level per share ahead of the opening bell in Wall St. on Thursday.
In the meantime, the pot-company is expected to prolong the consolidative theme around current levels amidst a generalized cautiousness context and the absence of relevant news around the stock.
Following the failed attempt to surpass the $20.00 mark per share earlier in May, price action in the Canadian-based company sparked a correction lower which is now seem stabilized around the $13.00 region. Further out, traders remain highly sceptical regarding the prospects of future gains in the Canadian-based company after it payed $40 million to acquire cannabidiol (CBD) maker Reliva LLC in past days and the Q3 earnings report came in above forecasts.
Still around Aurora, its co-founder Steve Dobler announced on Tuesday he will step down as the company’s President and Director.
Looking at the broader picture, the Dow Jones, the S&P500 and the NASDAQ are all expected to open on the defensive on Thursday against the backdrop of persistent concerns over the recent pick-up in coronavirus cases around the globe.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Price
At the moment, ACB is retreating 2.51% at $12.84 and faces the next support at $12.78 (monthly low Jun.11) seconded by $12.11 (low May 20) and then $11.09 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, a surpass of $15.74 (monthly high Jun.8) would expose $16.89 (weekly high May 28) and finally $19.68 (monthly high May 18).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
