ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. stays weak near 0.70

ACB is seen extending the weekly leg lower to the 0.70 area.

US markets points to a negative start of the session on Wednesday.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) remains on the defensive for yet another session and is pointing to a weak opening around the 0.70 area in the pre-market activity.

In the meantime, both the S&P500 and the DowJones are expected to start the second half of the week mildly into the positive territory despite key Initial Claims surged by more than 5.5M during last week. Following these results, the unemployment rate is seen hovering the 15%.

Back to ACB, the cannabis company remains on the defensive so far this week, resuming the downside following last week’s tops around 1.13 and returning to the lower bound of the range in the 0.70 neighbourhoo, area last visited in September 2016.

It is worth recalling that the recent sell-off in the stock came after news that the company is planning for a reverse stock split, all against the backdrop of a potential delisting from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The reverse stock split is said to be 12:1 and to kick in at some point in May.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is down 0.13% at 0.71 and faces the next support at 0.60 (2020 low Mar.19) and then 0.34 (monthly low Aug.2016). On the upside, the next resistance lines up at 1.13 (weekly high Mar.27) seconded by 1.23 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.79 (high Feb.20).