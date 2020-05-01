ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. stays offered near 0.7200

ACB opens on the negative side at the end of the week.

US futures markets opens well into the red on friday.

The selling bias around Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) remains well and sound for yet another session on Friday, prolonging the bearish momentum seen in past trading days.

Prices of the pot-company trade in line with the prevailing sour mood following the opening bell in Wall Street, with both the DowJones and the S&P500 down markedly against the backdrop of the broad-based downbeat mood among traders.

In fact, President Trump’s comment on the likeliness of further sanctions against China regarding the coronavirus have upset markets and eclipsed news that some US states are planning to start re-opening the economic activity in the very near term.

Back to ACB, plans of the cannabis-company including a reduction of its balance sheet, increasing production capacity and implementing large layoffs continue to be practically ignored by markets.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment (pre-market), ACB is losing 2.00% at 0.7200 and faces the next support at 0.6550 (monthly low Apr.17) seconded by 0.60 (2020 low Mar.19) and then 0.34 (monthly low Aug.2016). On the upside, a surpass of 0.9296 (monthly high Apr.6) would expose 0.9800 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.13 (weekly high Mar.27).