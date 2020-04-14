ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. stays near 0.76 pre-market

ACB shed nearly 14% at the beginning of the week to 0.76.

The cannabis company is seen planning for a reverse stock split.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) started the week on a very negative footing after dropping nearly 14% and closing around 0.76 on Monday.

In fact, ACB dropped sharply at the beginning of the week amidst rumours that the pot-company could be planning for a reverse stock split, all against the backdrop of a potential delisting from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The reverse stock split is said to be 12:1 and to kick in at some point in May.

It is worth recalling that the NYSE can drop a stock from its listing if it has been trading below $1 for the last 30 days.

In the meantime, both the S&P500 and the DowJones are expected to open Tuesday’s session on a positive mood, with futures of both benchmarks advancing over 1% in the pre-market activity. ACB is seen opening the day on a flat bias, around 0.76 and near monthly lows at 0.74 (April 13).

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment (pre-market), ACB is down 0.18% at 0.76 and faces the next support at 0.74 (monthly low Apr.13) seconded by 0.60 (2020 low Mar.19) and then 0.34 (monthly low Aug.2016). On the upside, the next resistance lines up at 1.13 (weekly high Mar.27) seconded by 1.27 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.79 (high Feb.20).