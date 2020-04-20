ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. stays flat around 0.69

ACB trades on a flattish mood around 0.69 in the pre-market.

US markets set to open deep into the red on Monday.

Following Friday’s small uptick, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is expected to open around the 0.69 region at the beginning of the week according to pre-market activity.

On the broader scenario, the DowJones is down around 500 pts, or 2% at the time of writing, reflecting investors’ concerns and scepticism on the effectiveness of President Trump’s measures to re-activate the US economy. In addition, the unabated sell off in crude oil prices also collaborates with the sour sentiment among market participants.

Back to ACB, the cannabis company edged higher on Friday following four consecutive daily pullbacks, returning at the same time to levels below the 0.70 mark and recording fresh monthly lows.

It is worth recalling that the recent sell-off in the stock came in response to news that the company is planning for a reverse stock split, all aimed at regaining the area beyond the $1.00 mark and therefore avoid a delisting from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The reverse stock split is said to be 12:1 and to kick in at some point in May.

On another scenario, a survey conducted by American Marijuana regarding weed smokers’ practices and attitudes from friends and family towards them during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic showed that:

54.35% of participants with lung problems agreed that smoking weed will make them more susceptible to coronavirus whereas only 34.47% of participants without lung problems think so.

28.04% of participants switched to other pot consuming methods besides smoking while the remaining didn’t change.

4.01% admitted that they were discriminated against for smoking weed during the pandemic.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is flat at 0.69 and faces the next support at 0.6550 (monthly low Apr.17) seconded by 0.60 (2020 low Mar.19) and then 0.34 (monthly low Aug.2016). On the upside, a surpass of 0.9296 (monthly high Apr.6) would expose 1.13 (weekly high Mar.27) and finally 1.1803 (55-day SMA).