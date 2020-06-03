ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. stays consolidative, approaches $15.00

ACB navigates the lower bound of the range near the $15.00 mark.

US futures markets are expected to extend the positive tone.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) remains well within the rangebound theme around the $14.00 mark per share in the pre-market trading hours.

The pot-company is prolonging the side-lined note in the middle of the week amidst the absence of news in either the company or the sector. In addition, ACB stays unable to gather some serious traction despite the improved sentiment in the risk-associated complex.

Furthermore, investors remain highly sceptical regarding future gains in the Canadian-based company, particularly after ACB payed $40 million to acquire cannabidiol (CBD) maker Reliva LLC last week and the latest earnings report surpassed estimates.

On the broader scenario, both the DowJones and the S&P500 are expected to open the session on a firm note, always bolstered by the broad-based risk-on mood and following better-than-expected results from the ADP report in May.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is up 0.89% at $14.66 and a surpass of $16.89 (weekly high May 28) would expose $19.68 (monthly high May 18) and finally $21.48 (high Feb.20). On the downside, the initial support comes in at $12.11 (low May 20) seconded by $10.14 (55-day SMA) and then $5.30 (monthly low May 13).