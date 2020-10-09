ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc soars as Kamala Harris promises to decriminalize weed

NYSE: ACB is set to leap by over 13% on Thursday after a jump of some 10% on Friday.

Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris promised to decriminalize marijuana in the VP-debate.

A Republican governor also gave the green light to legalizing cannabis, boosting pot stocks.

If elected, Joe Biden will decriminalize cannabis – that is the promise made by Senator Kamala Harris, his candidate for Vice-President. Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) has been surging alongside other pot stocks and may extend its gains. The Canadian company needs the American market to further open up to boost its sales.

The former prosecutor from California made that pledge in the VP-debate, in front of dozens of millions of Americans. That is the first such commitment from a high-ranking official from a lady that has broken many records.

Democrats have always been more open to paving a path forward to a more lenient approach on weed, especially as people of color – like Harris – are often more likely to be punished for the usage of such substances. Nevertheless, when it comes from such a senior official on center-stage, it makes a difference.

How likely is a "blue wave" that would allow Dems to have a chance to fulfill the promise? Recent opinion polls show that Biden may win a landslide victory against incumbent president Donald Trump and that Democrats may also flip the Senate.

However, the shift in public opinion is also reaching Republican quarters. Phil Scott, the Republican Governor of Vermont, also said he would allow the legalization of marijuana to go through in his state. While there is a difference between the parties – and between decriminalization and legalization – the prospects for success are increasing for the cannabis sector, and Aurora may be one of the winners.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

NYSE: ACB has been depressed in the past month falling from the highs above $7 to below $5 and remaining depressed for some time. However, the dual statements have been pushing shares higher.

Aurora's shares are off the 52-week lows of $4.32. Has it hit the bottom? If so, there is plenty of room to rise, with the ultimate target being the 52-week high of $51.36.