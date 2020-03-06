ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis inc risks penny stock labeling if bargain-seekers fail to jump in

- Aurora Cannabis shares are falling to new lows around C$1.65.
- If it loses extra ground, it may be categorized as a penny stock.
- The firm may opt to "reverse-split" its stock, but that has consequences as well.
ACB's stock price ha seen better days. Share prices of the Edmonton-based company have been extending their decline. At the time of writing, ACB trades at around C$1.65 in Toronto. Aurora's financial woes – known for a long time and exacerbated by the recent earnings report – are driving the stock down.
Canadian and other investors may begin looking at the marijuana firm's stock price at the New York Stock Exchange. There, it trades at around US$1.24. According to NYSE''s rules, if shares trade below one dollar for around a month, they may be delisted and downgraded to the "penny stock" category.
Falling out of the main exchange may further push the price lower. To avoid that, companies do a "reverse split" – or merge. For example, two ACB stocks may be combined into one, with the new equity worth double the price.
While such a move would prevent – or at least delay – the fall to penny category, it has consequences. The pot company would be admitting that share prices could further fall, painting a dark picture going forward.
At low prices, bargain-seekers may come in pick stock – if they believe sales and earnings can rise. The company's cost-cutting exercises have yet to prove their efficiency.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Price
Shares of weed companies have dropped alongside the broader stock market as fears of the coronavirus outbreak cause broad fears. However, the consumption of cannabis has room to rise in such a crisis.
See Aurora Cannabis has three (mostly coronavirus-related) reasons rise
Nevertheless, the picture on the chart is quite gloomy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
