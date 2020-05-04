ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. regains poise near 0.7200

ACB set to open on a positive mood near the 0.72 mark.

US futures markets trade on the defensive in pre-market hours.

Following four consecutive daily pullbacks, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is expected to open Monday’s session on a firmer footing around the 0.7200 region.

The pre-market activity around the cannabis-company opposes that of the benchmarks DowJones and the S&P500, which are retreating around 1% before the opening bell in Wall St., as market participants are still digesting the recent comments by President Trump, opening the door to another round of tariffs on US imports of Chinese goods.

Back to ACB, the broad-based consolidative range is expected to persist for the time being, while investors remain apathetic over the company’s plans to implement a reverse stock split in order to avoid being delisted from the New York Stock Enchange (NYSE).

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment (pre-market), ACB is advancing 2.42% at 0.7200 and a surpass of 0.9296 (monthly high Apr.6) would expose 0.9796 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.13 (weekly high Mar.27). On the downside, the next support is located at 0.6550 (monthly low Apr.17) seconded by 0.60 (2020 low Mar.19) and then 0.34 (monthly low Aug.2016).