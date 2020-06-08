ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. regains $14.00 and above

ACB extends the neutral/bearish note around $14.00.

US futures markets are set to open with strong gains post-Payrolls.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is prolonging the side-lined theme around the $14.00 neighbourhood for yet another session on Monday.

The pot-company is prolonging the consolidative mood, although it remains unable to gather some serious traction despite the broad-based context is still biased towards the riskier assets.

Following the failed attempt to surpass the $20.00 mark per share earlier in May, price action in the Canadian-based company sparked a correction lower which is now seem stabilized around the $14.00 neighbourhood. Further out, traders remain highly sceptical regarding the prospects of future gains in the Canadian-based company after it payed $40 million to acquire cannabidiol (CBD) maker Reliva LLC in past days and the Q3 earnings report came in above forecasts.

Still around Aurora, it is worth recalling that the company sold its stake at liqueur-retailer Alcanna for around $27.6 million.

On the broader scenario, both the Dow Jones and the S&P500 are set to open the week extending Friday’s positive mood around 27,300 pts and just over 3,200 points, respectively, during pre-market trading hours.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is up 0.085% at $14.06 and a surpass of $16.89 (weekly high May 28) would expose $19.68 (monthly high May 18) and finally $21.48 (high Feb.20). On the downside, the initial support comes in at $12.11 (low May 20) seconded by $10.47 (55-day SMA) and then $5.30 (monthly low May 13).