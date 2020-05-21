ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. pops to $17.00 pre-market

- ACB is expected to open Thursday’s session with strong gains.
- US markets seen reversing Wednesday’s strong advance.
After two consecutive daily pullbacks, shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) are seen opening Thursday’s session around the $17.00 mark, gaining nearly 30% in the pre-market trading hours.
The Canadian-based company is posting strong gains after shedding nearly 13% in the last couple of sessions following a failed attempt to clinch the $20.00 mark and above after Q3-earnings results surpassed forecasts last Thursday.
It is worth recalling that shares of the pot-company have nearly trebled from last Thursday’s lows in the $5.30 region to Monday’s tops just below the $20.00 yardstick.
According to the latest earnings report, the net revenue rose 18% vs. the previous quarter and consumer cannabis net revenue jumped 24% (both prints excluding provisions).
All in all, both the DowJones and the S&P500 are down marginally ahead of the opening bell in Wall St. and after Initial Claims surged by around 4.4 million during last week.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Price
At the moment, ACB is gaining 33.02% at $16.96 and a surpass of $19.68 (monthly high May 18) would expose $21.48 (high Feb.20) and finally $26.40 (monthly high Feb.4). On the downside, immediate contention aligns at $9.68 (55-day SMA) seconded by $5.30 (monthly low May 13) and then $4.07 (monthly low Aug.2016).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
