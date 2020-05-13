ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. plummets to the $6.50 area

ACB sold off well below the $7.00 mark on Tuesday.

US futures markets set to open on a flat note on Wednesday.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) extended the sell-off on Tuesday, shedding nearly 13% to close the day in the $6.50 region. The cannabis-company recorded the third consecutive daily drop following Monday’s reverse stock split.

The prevailing stance on the Canadian-based company remains well submerged into the bearish territory, as buyers remain absent and paying no attention (yet) to the company’s plan to reduce its balance sheet, increase production capacity and implement large layoffs, all part of a broad restructuring idea.

The selling pressure around ACB accelerated on Tuesday after one of its peers, Tilray, missed investors’ consensus and reported larger losses during the first quarter. It is worth recalling that ACB will publish its fiscal-Q3 operating results on Thursday (CA$ -0.06 per share exp.).

On the broader scenario, both the DowJones and the S&P500 are expected to open with marginal gains on Wednesday after Chief Powell said the Fed could do more regarding the coronavirus crisis and that the economic recovery could take longer than expected.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is losing 2.63% at 6.29 and faces the next support at $4.07 (monthly low Aug.2016). On the upside, a break above $9.60 (high Apr. 28) would expose 11.16 (monthly high Apr. 9) and finally 10.30 (55-day SMA).