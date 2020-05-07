ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. looks weak below 0.7000

ACB extends the bearish move to the sub-0.7000 region.

US futures markets point to a strong opening on Thursday.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is trading around Wednesday’s close in sub-0.7000 levels in the pre-market trading hours on Thursday, always locked within the prevailing tight range and showing an utter lack of interest from market participants.

So far, plans of the pot-stock to shrink its balance sheet, increase production capacity and implement large layoffs continue to be practically ignored by investors, as well as its planned reverse stock split.

It is worth recalling that the Canadian company has already shed around 70% so far this year and faces increasing risks of being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as long as it continues to trade in sub-$1.00 area.

On the broader scenario, both the DowJones and the S&P500 are posting strong gains during the pre-market activity and ahead of the key release of weekly Claims and amidst rising hopes of the re-opening of the economy in the near-term.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment (pre-market), ACB is gaining 0.07% at 0.6920 and a surpass of 0.9296 (monthly high Apr.6) would expose 0.9326 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.13 (weekly high Mar.27). On the downside, the next support is located at 0.6550 (monthly low Apr.17) seconded by 0.60 (2020 low Mar.19) and then 0.34 (monthly low Aug.2016).